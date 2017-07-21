Write an article

Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 2-0 win over Manchester City

Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Rashford scored for Manchester United

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 21 Jul 2017, 10:42 IST

Manchester United v Los Angeles Galaxy
Deadly Combo!

Manchester United draw first blood as Jose Mourinho's men run out 2-0 winners over derby rivals, Manchester City.

Twitter was set ablaze by Lukaku's goal and when Rashford followed it up minutes later, things looked done and dusted!

Manchester City have some worrying things. Transfer business isn't going as smoothly as expected and the same can be said about their game on the pitch!

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

“Ederson is just another Bravo!”

“How's that for a first touch?”


“Yorke-Cole 2.0"




Fetching more content...