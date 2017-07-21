Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 2-0 win over Manchester City
Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Rashford scored for Manchester United
Manchester United draw first blood as Jose Mourinho's men run out 2-0 winners over derby rivals, Manchester City.
Twitter was set ablaze by Lukaku's goal and when Rashford followed it up minutes later, things looked done and dusted!
Manchester City have some worrying things. Transfer business isn't going as smoothly as expected and the same can be said about their game on the pitch!
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
“Ederson is just another Bravo!”
“How's that for a first touch?”
“Yorke-Cole 2.0"