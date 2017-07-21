Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 2-0 win over Manchester City

Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Rashford scored for Manchester United

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 21 Jul 2017, 10:42 IST

Deadly Combo!

Manchester United draw first blood as Jose Mourinho's men run out 2-0 winners over derby rivals, Manchester City.

Twitter was set ablaze by Lukaku's goal and when Rashford followed it up minutes later, things looked done and dusted!

Manchester City have some worrying things. Transfer business isn't going as smoothly as expected and the same can be said about their game on the pitch!

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

“Ederson is just another Bravo!”

Ederson is just the world's most expensive Bravo. — Paulo (@UltimateDribble) July 21, 2017

Ederson is the new Bravo. Peps got problems. — Chris07 - 27. (@c2thajay) July 21, 2017

Did you hear the commentary?



"Ederson made a mistake but city fans are familiar with Claudio Bravo"



Epic ?? — Niraj Aghera (@NirajAghera1) July 21, 2017

Pep as he realized Ederson is just as shit as Bravo @FullTimeDEVILS pic.twitter.com/No1eNpEZM6 — 309 Red Devils (@309RedDevils) July 21, 2017

Ederson new Bravo ?

Be in a position where u can use ur hands mate ? — _nabile (@EmirNizz) July 21, 2017

blunders count...

Ederson 1 Bravo nil..?? — Ismail (@ismail2258) July 21, 2017

Bravo > ederson — Felé (@MagicaIMarouane) July 21, 2017

Ederson has potential to be Bravo 2.0 — Asim (@asim22kazi) July 21, 2017

“How's that for a first touch?”

Rival fans who were awake to watch Lukaku pic.twitter.com/bJHn53uIyw — ? (@SemperFiUnited) July 21, 2017

Manchester city defenders and goal keeper thought Lukaku's first touch will take him away from the goal. Jokes on them. — KYAMA™ (@Elijahkyama) July 21, 2017

And some of you don't like Lukaku cos he has a poor first touch — Kwabena Bilbao (@Pimp_Fada) July 21, 2017

So , what was that thing about first touch again? #Lukaku pic.twitter.com/IM2jruZvnh — Jamie Buckton (@JBuckton94) July 21, 2017

If you stayed up late just to watch lukaku's first touch then sorry ? — El Chapo (@J_Akortia) July 21, 2017

Lukaku's first touch is goal ???? — kenya1 (@muna_paul) July 21, 2017

“Yorke-Cole 2.0"

Let's hope Lukaku + Rashford can form a Yorke + Cole like partnership. So much pace + goals between them. #Mufc — martyn hurry (@hurrymartyn) July 21, 2017

Give Rashford the number 10, Dwight Yorke x Andy Cole striker partnership ver 2.0 https://t.co/12UN2nXRut — Armi Zeuceone (@_Gangsterism_) July 21, 2017

Thoughts on Lukaku and Rashford becoming hot property next season? Is it the beginning of a Cole/Yorke partnership?? — simon (@simufccrank) July 21, 2017

Lukaku and Rashford, The new Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole. #MUFC — Lewis Allen (@lallen125) July 21, 2017

Rashford/Lukaku could be an amazing tandem like Yorke/Cole during the 90's era #GloryManUtd https://t.co/JnvIx8Tw2U — King_Cali?? (@caliboy810) July 21, 2017

Lukaku + Rashford giving me Cole + Yorke vibes. Pogba & Miki are just wicked. Pep please keep buying 50 mil defenders ??? — Yima Joash Gire (@nightwingYima) July 21, 2017

RedRom & Rashford the new Yorke & Cole?? #MUFC — Jmanic (@JmanicOfficial) July 21, 2017