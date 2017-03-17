Write an Article

Twitter Reacts to Manchester United easing their way to the Europa League quarterfinals... and Marcos Rojo eating a banana

by Anirudh Menon @animenon19
Tweets 17 Mar 2017, 03:45 IST
This happened during the match... no... seriously. 

Manchester United eased through to the quarters of the UEFA Europa League with a relatively run-of-the-mill win over Rostov FC thanks to a Juan Mata goal – a tap-in that was assisted by a sumptuous Zlatan backheel – 

Paul Pogba’s injury, though, is a major cause for concern for Mourinho and United

Ander Herrera, though, was dominant – he’ll be missed in the PL!

The highlight of the match, was the banana that Marcos Rojo decided to have mid-match. A moment of genuine hilarity!


 
 

We know, but it’s so funny!

Meanwhile, Zlatan still had his moments... as did, erm,  Fellaini

This is so true!


