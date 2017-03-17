Twitter Reacts to Manchester United easing their way to the Europa League quarterfinals... and Marcos Rojo eating a banana

Manchester United win, Marcos Rojo eats a banana, and Twitter loves it

This happened during the match... no... seriously.

Manchester United eased through to the quarters of the UEFA Europa League with a relatively run-of-the-mill win over Rostov FC thanks to a Juan Mata goal – a tap-in that was assisted by a sumptuous Zlatan backheel –

The panic in Mata's eyes as he doesn't want to leave anyone hanging pic.twitter.com/Ow9mqknTWW — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 16, 2017

17 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has provided 17 assists in European competition since Aug 2011; only Cristiano Ronaldo (20) has provided more. Flick — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2017

Paul Pogba’s injury, though, is a major cause for concern for Mourinho and United

Pogba walks sadly down the tunnel. Jesse Lingard is already running him a bath. He's got a big bottle of Radox and everything. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 16, 2017

Not surprised Pogba has gone off with a muscle injury since he plays about 400 minutes of football every week. — Adam (@DeGeaoIogy) March 16, 2017

Ander Herrera, though, was dominant – he’ll be missed in the PL!

Ander Herrera: Averages 85 accurate passes a game in the Europa League this season, more than any other player in the competition #UEL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 16, 2017

The highlight of the match, was the banana that Marcos Rojo decided to have mid-match. A moment of genuine hilarity!

There hasn't been much pressure on the @ManUtd goal, why not have a snack #UEL pic.twitter.com/WBsJl5sQ6n — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 16, 2017

MARCUS ROJO DOES WHAT HE WANTS



BE IT BREAKING LEGS OR EATING BANANA — W10 (@_imran_mufc_) March 16, 2017

Marcos Rojo has been handed a banana to eat. Phil Jones has seen this and asked the bench if he can have a Curly Wurly and a comic. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 16, 2017

LVG would have passed the banana to Zlatan instruct him to pass it on to Herrera who would throw it back to Smalling to pass it back to Rojo — Judas Is No.1 (@zachzoranda) March 16, 2017

Pass the fackin banana pic.twitter.com/GK2sTYuso0 — Adam (@DeGeaoIogy) March 16, 2017

Jones been given an inhaler, Rojo been given a banana. Just waiting for Zlatan to be given a glass of champagne and a cigar. — Mark van door (@marky_red) March 16, 2017

16/03/2017 - The day Jose Mourinho sent Ashley Young up the touchline to pass a banana to Marcos Rojo. pic.twitter.com/VmPG4qMKSe — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 16, 2017

Sir Alex has won and seen everything and the last thing he'll ever expect is a player eating a fucking banana mid game. — em-u-ef-six (@MindThe_Agapism) March 16, 2017

We know, but it’s so funny!

Why are the media making such a big deal of a player having a banana!!!! Doh!!!!!!! Use your brain talk football @btsport #energyrequired — Lesley Hudson Nunn (@lesleyhn68) March 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Zlatan still had his moments... as did, erm, Fellaini

If Zlatan assists, Zlatan does it in style... pic.twitter.com/qzBDshxsL9 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 16, 2017

The Europa League:



Rojo eating a banana, Fellaini performing Zidane-esque skills and Phil Jones playing as a winger. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 16, 2017

This is so true!