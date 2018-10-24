Twitter reacts to multiple pitch invasions on Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW ANALYST News 460 // 24 Oct 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo with one of the pitch invader

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala's goal in the 17th minutes handed the Old Lady another victory in the UEFA Champions League, as Juventus defeated Manchester United by one goal to nil in the third match of the group stages in Old Trafford.

However, what turnout different was that just into 3rd minutes of the game, a pitch invader tried to get close to Cristiano Ronaldo but was blocked by the stewards, as Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after leaving Manchester United in 2009. Despite that incident, there were as many as three pitch invaders who has tried to outrun the steward and meet their hero.

Ronaldo stayed in Manchester United for six seasons, and it was here became a world class player. In his time with the Red Devil, he scored a total of 118 goals and appeared in 292 games in all competition. He also won three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and the FA Cup.

Ronaldo during his time with Manchester United

After the game ended with Juventus getting the three points, Ronaldo was the last player to leave the pitch as he thanked his former club fans for all their support and love. Fans were, however, chanting 'Viva Ronaldo' as a sign of respect and love for one of the greatest players to have donned their jersey.

Juventus was on fire against Manchester United as they had 61% possession and 14 shots, compared to Manchester United's six. Juventus is on the top of the table with nine points from three games and are favourites to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League. They will begin the second leg of the group stages with a home game against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are second in the group with four points from three games, and they will surely need a win in the coming games to qualify for the next round.

However, Twitter was as interested in the pitch invaders as they were about the match and couldn't stop talking about it. Here are some of the best reactions:

This pitch invader got a selfie with 1 million likes 🤳🤳🤳#9WWOShttps://t.co/8pzkbul2CV pic.twitter.com/DZEVVNCJ53 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) October 23, 2018

The 3rd pitch invader now that kid had some movement the club should give him a job as

striker movement coach — Brett Gaskell (@brettgask76) October 23, 2018

FUN FACTS..!!!



Do you know....!!

The Distance Covered by that pitch invader in less than a minute is higher than that of Lukaku in the whole of 90mins #ManUJuve pic.twitter.com/xMKzecxItZ — ™Toruk Maktos "Na'vi tribe" (@_heimdell) October 23, 2018

We had 4 pitch invasions tonight, other than Ronaldo coming back to Old Trafford, they were the highlight of my night. Especially the steward trying to catch the last one 🤣, seems like CR7 didn't mind signing whatever they had. They just wanted to meet their hero #MUNJUV #UCL pic.twitter.com/RgJCsI8pjJ — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph) October 23, 2018

I would do the same 😂😂😂 — Mickowsky [CVS]⏺️ (@SlimeeyMikee) October 23, 2018

Touch my hand please 😂😂😂 — Manar (@manarsaod) October 23, 2018

The pitch invader made a beeline for Ronaldo, who slapped hands with him as the stewards dragged him away. One of the stewards, true to form, slipped. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 23, 2018

Rashford at the back thinking why ain’t anyone coming onto the pitch for me 😂 — Summan (@Summan_101) October 23, 2018

Ronaldo real champ❤️ — Wajeeh (@Khanlove_123) October 23, 2018

@Cristiano got a heart of gold. He took a selfie 🤳 with a pitch invader. Live. #BongoIdeas pic.twitter.com/l6u87pQ3AN — Journalist Albert 🇬🇭 (@BongoIdeas) October 23, 2018