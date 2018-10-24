Twitter reacts to multiple pitch invasions on Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala's goal in the 17th minutes handed the Old Lady another victory in the UEFA Champions League, as Juventus defeated Manchester United by one goal to nil in the third match of the group stages in Old Trafford.
However, what turnout different was that just into 3rd minutes of the game, a pitch invader tried to get close to Cristiano Ronaldo but was blocked by the stewards, as Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after leaving Manchester United in 2009. Despite that incident, there were as many as three pitch invaders who has tried to outrun the steward and meet their hero.
Ronaldo stayed in Manchester United for six seasons, and it was here became a world class player. In his time with the Red Devil, he scored a total of 118 goals and appeared in 292 games in all competition. He also won three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and the FA Cup.
After the game ended with Juventus getting the three points, Ronaldo was the last player to leave the pitch as he thanked his former club fans for all their support and love. Fans were, however, chanting 'Viva Ronaldo' as a sign of respect and love for one of the greatest players to have donned their jersey.
Juventus was on fire against Manchester United as they had 61% possession and 14 shots, compared to Manchester United's six. Juventus is on the top of the table with nine points from three games and are favourites to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League. They will begin the second leg of the group stages with a home game against Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are second in the group with four points from three games, and they will surely need a win in the coming games to qualify for the next round.
However, Twitter was as interested in the pitch invaders as they were about the match and couldn't stop talking about it. Here are some of the best reactions: