Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's comeback win against Napoli

Cristinao Ronaldo in action

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Italian side Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu 3 goals to one. The side from Naples opened the scoring with a wonderfully taken goal by Italian international Lorenzo Insigne.

But, the La Liga table toppers levelled things from Karim Benzema's header after a lovely cross from the right back Dani Carvajal. This was Benzema's 51st goal in the Champions League, becoming the highest scoring Frenchman in the history of the League.

In the second half, Real Madrid bore the fruits of two wonderfully taken goals by their ace midfielders. First, it was Toni Kroos doing what he does best, pass the ball, but this time it was to the back of the net. The goal came at the end of a brilliant run from Cristiano Ronaldo who pulled it back to the edge of the box for the waiting German.

Real Madrid capped things off with a wonderful volley from the unlikeliest of sources in Casemiro, who hit the volley with the outside of his foot from around 30 yards out (into the top corner). Twitter went nuts, and here are few of the most insightful/funniest among them.

Ahead of the game, there was a real legend in the Napoli dressing room

Well...

Kroos control.

It’s safe to say Kalidou Koulibaly didn’t have the best of nights.

Could it have been better than 3-1?

THAT Casemiro goal!

Umm, sure!

Some Arsenal banter

Highest French goalscorer, but stick he gets. (Rightly so)

Carvajal and an engineer? Interesting one.

On Cristiano Ronaldo, because, OBVIOUSLY.