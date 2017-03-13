Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's controversial comeback win against Real Betis

Twitter went a bit wild, especially after Ramos scored another winner late on in the game.

Sergio Ramos after scoring the winner

Real Madrid came from a goal down to win against Real Betis and secure the top spot in the La Liga table leapfrogging arch rivals Barcelona who lost on the night. Real Madrid were probably lucky to have ten men on the field when Keylor Navas fouled Darko Brasanac, and then let in the first goal by letting a weak shot from Antonio Sanabria trickle into the back of the net.

However, Real Madrid showed their resilience and came back to win 2-1 via a Cristiano Ronaldo header and another Sergio Ramos late winner from inside the box. Navas redeemed himself late on when he dived brilliantly to save from Sanabria's header.

Real Madrid fans obviously were happy with the win, and three points given it took them to the top of the table.

Barcelona lose 2-1 to Deportivo



Real Madrid won 2-1 with Real Betis. pic.twitter.com/mOmz1KHvvI — Faez Husain (@faezhusain) March 13, 2017

Real Madrid won the league today — A E C (@ohitsjustalex) March 13, 2017

To Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant opener.

50% of Real Madrid's power lies in Ramos And Ronaldo's Header. — !...Pratik Milan...! (@pratikmilan) March 13, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's header against Real Betis was his 100th career header. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/VlZrxoGVtx — Real madrid (@Bestteamreal) March 13, 2017

But then Cristiano Ronaldo as usual gets Real out of trouble what a goal superb diving header the agility was just tremendous. — Josh Bunting (@Distillerymad) March 13, 2017

On the decisions which went for Real Madrid.

Mateu Lahoz for Madrid vs Betis:



Clear red card to Navas not given

Clear Betis penalty not given.

Clear second yellow for Marcelo not given pic.twitter.com/ZxJZT8ayuM — neymar dai ko vai (@neymarj65513897) March 12, 2017

To the brilliant captain who rescued the Madrid giants AGAIN.

#RAMOSFACT Out of his last 23 goals for Real Madrid, 19 (83%) were the equaliser or the goal to put his team in front. — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) March 12, 2017

I can't remember the last captain in sports history that had the impact on his team the way Captain Sergio Ramos has on Real Madrid. — holyansic. (@holybilal) March 13, 2017

Death, Taxes, Ramos header, and Amit Shah masterclass. Truths of Life. — R3 (@ashtavakrah) March 13, 2017

Ramos with a late header again? wtf His name should be "Captain Save em" — Vikalis Hunte (@BarLord_) March 13, 2017

If you want a header from 80 minutes and beyond, call Sergio Ramos — Enibadoski (@Enibadoski1) March 12, 2017

>Be Real Madrid

>Drawing after 80'

>Let Ramos run forward

>Let Ramos score a header

>Rinse and repeat — Seb (@Smbdb1) March 12, 2017

Keylor Navas’ redemption.

...and the one conspiracy theorist.