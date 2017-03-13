Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's controversial comeback win against Real Betis
Twitter went a bit wild, especially after Ramos scored another winner late on in the game.
Real Madrid came from a goal down to win against Real Betis and secure the top spot in the La Liga table leapfrogging arch rivals Barcelona who lost on the night. Real Madrid were probably lucky to have ten men on the field when Keylor Navas fouled Darko Brasanac, and then let in the first goal by letting a weak shot from Antonio Sanabria trickle into the back of the net.
However, Real Madrid showed their resilience and came back to win 2-1 via a Cristiano Ronaldo header and another Sergio Ramos late winner from inside the box. Navas redeemed himself late on when he dived brilliantly to save from Sanabria's header.
Real Madrid fans obviously were happy with the win, and three points given it took them to the top of the table.
To Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant opener.
On the decisions which went for Real Madrid.
To the brilliant captain who rescued the Madrid giants AGAIN.
Keylor Navas’ redemption.
...and the one conspiracy theorist.