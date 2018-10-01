Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to reports of John Terry's sensational return to Chelsea

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
235   //    01 Oct 2018, 12:13 IST

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

John Terry is reportedly set for a surprise return to Stamford Bridge, but this time it's in a managerial position.

The former Chelsea captain turned down a move to Spartak Moscow earlier this month, thereby refuelling rumours of a sensational return to Chelsea.

The club's Under-23 side is currently in need of a manager as Jody Morris has departed for Frank Lampard's Championship side Derby County.

According to The Sun, Terry has reportedly had a verbal agreement in relation to taking over the Under-23 side. The 37-year-old would, however, need to collect all of his coaching badges before he can take on the role.

Terry has reportedly agreed to a deal worth a steep £800,000 for the managerial role.

According to a report in the newspaper, an unnamed source said, "John has made no bones about the fact he's keen to get into management and obviously Chelsea has always been the dream."

The report also claims that current Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has played a big role in the potential deal.

"He has been in talks with the boss for the past few weeks and has verbally agreed [to] the deal."

"It will only come to fruition, though, once he has finished his badges."

"An as-yet-undecided manager will take over in the interim."

The former captain has already made his feelings clear about a potential managerial role at Chelsea. “I want to be the manager of Chelsea one day but that is a five to eight-year plan.” he said.

The Englishman has made 740 appearances for the club since his senior debut in 1998. Terry has won several titles in a Blues jersey including five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 2011/12 Champions League trophy.

He made his departure from the club to join Aston Villa in 2017.

Fans have since reacted to the reports on Twitter: 

