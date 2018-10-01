Twitter reacts to reports of John Terry's sensational return to Chelsea

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 235 // 01 Oct 2018, 12:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Terry is reportedly set for a surprise return to Stamford Bridge, but this time it's in a managerial position.

The former Chelsea captain turned down a move to Spartak Moscow earlier this month, thereby refuelling rumours of a sensational return to Chelsea.

The club's Under-23 side is currently in need of a manager as Jody Morris has departed for Frank Lampard's Championship side Derby County.

According to The Sun, Terry has reportedly had a verbal agreement in relation to taking over the Under-23 side. The 37-year-old would, however, need to collect all of his coaching badges before he can take on the role.

Terry has reportedly agreed to a deal worth a steep £800,000 for the managerial role.

According to a report in the newspaper, an unnamed source said, "John has made no bones about the fact he's keen to get into management and obviously Chelsea has always been the dream."

The report also claims that current Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has played a big role in the potential deal.

"He has been in talks with the boss for the past few weeks and has verbally agreed [to] the deal."

"It will only come to fruition, though, once he has finished his badges."

"An as-yet-undecided manager will take over in the interim."

The former captain has already made his feelings clear about a potential managerial role at Chelsea. “I want to be the manager of Chelsea one day but that is a five to eight-year plan.” he said.

The Englishman has made 740 appearances for the club since his senior debut in 1998. Terry has won several titles in a Blues jersey including five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 2011/12 Champions League trophy.

He made his departure from the club to join Aston Villa in 2017.

Fans have since reacted to the reports on Twitter:

If these rumours about John Terry agreeing to become Chelsea's U23s manager, once he's done with his badges, are to be believed, I hope he will also play a part in Sarri's coaching staff!



Either way though, really hope the rumours are true! The Captain is coming home! 💙#CFC — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) September 30, 2018

There would be nothing better than having #johnTerry back at Chelsea. Player or coach. Having him in the dressing room and club...... Huge benefit for everyone. — Bravey (@Bravey12) September 14, 2018

John Terry apparently set to earn £800,000 a year as Chelsea Under-23 Coach...is this generally what coaches at that level now earn or a hyper-inflated wage?! — Santokie 🇬🇾🇲🇾 (@San_Toki_) September 30, 2018

Unpopular opinion frank Lampard showed his colours by playing and scoring for man city AGAINST Chelsea !! True loyalty is john terry, he picked a team so he didnt have to play against us!! 😂😂😂 💫💫RIP derby 🐎 country no mercy time to move on. — A A ✌️Morata29👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 (@MorataAm9) September 29, 2018

If John terry doesn’t take that job as a coach at Chelsea under Sarri then he’s not about that life. That’s how Zizou started and look at him now. — Moshy (@moshotelli) September 14, 2018

The best rumour you'll read today.

Comandante Sarri has told Chelsea to hire John Terry as Under 23 coach.

Absolute genius move if true. pic.twitter.com/uH9e9VpdaS — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 29, 2018

reams john terry is returning back to Chelsea as coach any way we cant afford 60k a week wages he wants lets bring in wes brown,steven caulker and greg halford all on a free — Jonathan Acworth (@JonathanAcwort1) September 17, 2018

He Will be pragmatic manager. Not interested in him as a manager — Kristian Zrilić (@zrile09) September 30, 2018

His behaviour aside, I think John Terry is the greatest in Chelsea's history. Lampard was phenomenal, but the best CFC teams were built first and foremost on a solid defence. Terry was at the heart of that. https://t.co/8bLYOCrH6M — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) September 30, 2018