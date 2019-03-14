Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane’s phenomenal 1st goal against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Sadio Mane made nonsense of Manuel Neuer to score Liverpool's first goal

Twitter has been sent into a meltdown following Sado Mane’s sensational goal against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Senegalese forward was the star of the show as Liverpool eliminated the German giants from the competition.

Having drawn goalless in the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool needed a performance of sort to progress to the next stage of the Champions League. In Mane, the Reds had in their possession the perfect tool to destroy their Bundesliga opponents.

The 26-year-old scored twice as the English giants run out 3-1 winners on the night to progress to the quarter-final of the competition. Although both goals were crucial, Mane’s first is what caught the attention of the football world.

The Liverpool forward pulled off an amazing skill, tracking the ball back with his side-foot to displace the onrushing Manuel Neuer, before lifting the ball past three Bayern defenders to open the scoring. It was an absolute sight of beauty and a goal worthy of winning any game.

Reds midfielder James Milner was so awed by Mane’s goal he described the strike as “ridiculous”.

“I thought it was a good performance away from home in Europe against a good team,” Milner said.

“It’s never easy, they are going to have spells on top. We didn’t play our best but it’s about getting a result. We defended pretty well, didn’t give them too much, and the front three were outstanding again.

“Sadio is on fire. The first goal was ridiculous really, how he has finished it off – the calmness and the finish. He is on fire at the moment and hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, football fans on Twitter have been reacting to Mane’s sensational goal against Bayern Munich.

Below are some of the best tweets:

Would be a lot more neutrals talking about Mane's goal if it was Messi or Ronaldo who had scored it. It was absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/gJF8gg1Dj7 — Sye Law (@syelaw) March 14, 2019

Mané’s goal gets better every time you watch it... Neuer left sucking his thumb. pic.twitter.com/Qddg3dSQIq — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 14, 2019

Just three months into 2019, but #Senegal’s Sadio Mane should be the favourite to be crowned African player of the year.😉



On current form he leads the race for the accolade ahead of Mo Salah🤷🏿‍♂️



Gunning for EPL/UCL with club & #AFCON in June/July with 🇸🇳.pic.twitter.com/7cWrFi6jXO — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) March 14, 2019

THAT TURN!! 😱



Which three words would you use to describe Sadio Mane's first goal tonight? pic.twitter.com/oXfncm7xG2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2019

The pledge, the turn, the prestige.



Sadio Mané, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/86qdbpmFZY — Gaurang (@Maanjrr) March 14, 2019

I can not stop watching Mané 's goal



🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/YUUQRCoa5p — LFC FANS (@lfc_allting) March 14, 2019

Sadio Mane his last 10 games:

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

A man on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dd83oXiw7H — Don’t @ Me Sports (@dontatmesports) March 14, 2019

This is more than just pace. Sadio Mané is world-class. 💉💉pic.twitter.com/P8u7meONWl — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) March 14, 2019

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) made Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) look clueless. Thank you for this moment Mane. #BAYLIV #AllezAllezAllez pic.twitter.com/LRPmNSn865 — Idayu Sofni Deaf (@IdayuShuib) March 14, 2019

Because you all want to see the reverse angle of Sadio Mané sending Manuel Neuer for a tin of tartan paint 🔥pic.twitter.com/h3GfvckZpB — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) March 14, 2019

Sadio #Mane walking through the gates of the Anfield pic.twitter.com/yYZQcCPKkR — Chex (@TheChex_) March 14, 2019

