Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane’s phenomenal 1st goal against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
354   //    14 Mar 2019, 20:55 IST

Sadio Mane made nonsense of Manuel Neuer to score Liverpool's first goal
Sadio Mane made nonsense of Manuel Neuer to score Liverpool's first goal

Twitter has been sent into a meltdown following Sado Mane’s sensational goal against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Senegalese forward was the star of the show as Liverpool eliminated the German giants from the competition.

Having drawn goalless in the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool needed a performance of sort to progress to the next stage of the Champions League. In Mane, the Reds had in their possession the perfect tool to destroy their Bundesliga opponents.

The 26-year-old scored twice as the English giants run out 3-1 winners on the night to progress to the quarter-final of the competition. Although both goals were crucial, Mane’s first is what caught the attention of the football world.

The Liverpool forward pulled off an amazing skill, tracking the ball back with his side-foot to displace the onrushing Manuel Neuer, before lifting the ball past three Bayern defenders to open the scoring. It was an absolute sight of beauty and a goal worthy of winning any game.

Reds midfielder James Milner was so awed by Mane’s goal he described the strike as “ridiculous”.

“I thought it was a good performance away from home in Europe against a good team,” Milner said.
“It’s never easy, they are going to have spells on top. We didn’t play our best but it’s about getting a result. We defended pretty well, didn’t give them too much, and the front three were outstanding again.
“Sadio is on fire. The first goal was ridiculous really, how he has finished it off – the calmness and the finish. He is on fire at the moment and hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, football fans on Twitter have been reacting to Mane’s sensational goal against Bayern Munich.

Below are some of the best tweets:




