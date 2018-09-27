Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
339   //    27 Sep 2018, 12:50 IST

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid skipper - Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid lost the opportunity to surpass Barcelona as they lost their game against Sevilla. Earlier in the day Barcelona lost their match against Leganés. Real Madrid had the chance to go to the top of the table by beating Sevilla, but Real Madrid lost 3-0 in an unbelievable fashion.

This loss is Real Madrid's first lost in the current LaLiga season.

Real Madrid started the match with a decent XI. But Sevilla did not allow them take an early advantage. Sevilla took the early advantage instead, and dominated the opening minutes of the match.

It was André Silva who provided an early lead for the home team in the 17th minute of the match. Real Madrid tried to counter-attack but were impeded by Sevilla's defense. Just four minutes after the first goal, Sevilla scored another goal.

It was again André Silva who scored the goal. While trying to get a goal, Real Madrid got the first card of the match as Gareth Bale was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

With just 6 minutes remaining to end the first half, Sevilla scored another goal to make the score 3-0 in their favor. It was Wissam Ben Yedder who scored this time to extend the Sevilla lead.

After the first half of the game, Real Madrid tried their best to get back into the game but all their efforts were blocked by the Sevilla defense. At the end of the game, the score remained 3-0 in Sevilla's favor.

With this loss Real Madrid will not go top of the table this week. They lost a golden opportunity to obtain the top position.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this incredible game.

