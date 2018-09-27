Twitter reacts to Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Akash Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 339 // 27 Sep 2018, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid skipper - Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid lost the opportunity to surpass Barcelona as they lost their game against Sevilla. Earlier in the day Barcelona lost their match against Leganés. Real Madrid had the chance to go to the top of the table by beating Sevilla, but Real Madrid lost 3-0 in an unbelievable fashion.

This loss is Real Madrid's first lost in the current LaLiga season.

Real Madrid started the match with a decent XI. But Sevilla did not allow them take an early advantage. Sevilla took the early advantage instead, and dominated the opening minutes of the match.

It was André Silva who provided an early lead for the home team in the 17th minute of the match. Real Madrid tried to counter-attack but were impeded by Sevilla's defense. Just four minutes after the first goal, Sevilla scored another goal.

It was again André Silva who scored the goal. While trying to get a goal, Real Madrid got the first card of the match as Gareth Bale was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

With just 6 minutes remaining to end the first half, Sevilla scored another goal to make the score 3-0 in their favor. It was Wissam Ben Yedder who scored this time to extend the Sevilla lead.

After the first half of the game, Real Madrid tried their best to get back into the game but all their efforts were blocked by the Sevilla defense. At the end of the game, the score remained 3-0 in Sevilla's favor.

With this loss Real Madrid will not go top of the table this week. They lost a golden opportunity to obtain the top position.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this incredible game.

Real Madrid fail to capitalize on Barcelona's loss and earn their first loss of the season. pic.twitter.com/W7DBbxPzZY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2018

PEEEEEEP! Sevilla thrash Real Madrid to complete night of shocks in La Liga: https://t.co/e2perQgcxT pic.twitter.com/CVH5aQh4U1 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 26, 2018

⚽️ La Liga: SEVILLA 3-0 REAL MADRID | Absolute nightmare for the European Champions. pic.twitter.com/G4BsicEW0a — D9INE NEXUS (@D9INE_NEXUS2) September 26, 2018

Man Utd 7-8 Derby County (penalties)

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Leganes 2-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/1lXeuDvrjX — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2018

Full time : Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid 😵😂😂😂😤 pic.twitter.com/AZ7heuMyKm — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) September 26, 2018

Sevilla vs Real Madrid heatmap pic.twitter.com/zZS4a8D0PP — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2018

Julen Lopetegui with Real Madrid:



8 Games

5 Wins

1 Draws

2 Losses

17 Goals Scored

10 Goals Allowed

3 Cleansheets#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/4rYohAyXTH — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 26, 2018

Barca and Real Madrid lose on the same day for the first time since January 2015 😲 pic.twitter.com/kXqDULFUzj — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid fans tonight pic.twitter.com/3IlpA9zePY — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2018

“we will not miss cristiano ronaldo”

sevilla 3-0 real madrid. pic.twitter.com/3BbInPJJih — ‏ً (@tianamarcus_) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid blown apart by relentless Sevillahttps://t.co/PwzJJehnbc pic.twitter.com/bs6qSHJLRa — The Star (@staronline) September 26, 2018

Barca & Real Madrid fanbase after today. pic.twitter.com/4ETziJ7Xva — MMQ (@moaizmq) September 26, 2018

Oh Real Madrid lost today pic.twitter.com/UQF99xSmcH — IamKinq🌴 (@Garifuna_Kinq) September 26, 2018