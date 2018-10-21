Twitter reacts to Thierry Henry losing first game in charge

Henry has lost his first game as the new Monaco manager

Thierry Henry was unveiled as the new manager of Monaco after a poor run of results from the French side, but he was still unable to inspire his side to a victory.

The former Arsenal star had been linked to head coaching jobs and Egypt and West Ham, but eventually, he returned to his former club to take on his first full managerial post. Previously, he has been working alongside Roberto Martinez and oversaw Belgium's World Cup journey.

Monaco won the 2016-2017 Ligue 1 title, stunning the favourites Paris Saint-Germain. The club produced stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Benjamin Mendy. But they have since left the club after the wonderful season, and Monaco is witnessing a significant dip in form.

Last night, Les Monégasques lost to Strasbourg, and now sit in 19th place of the table. The Champions League team remain winless in their group after losing to Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The last time the club had won was back in August against Nantes, when they played away from home on the opening matchday.

The players seem to be suffering from a lack of confidence in themselves, but fans from all around the world remain in support of Henry.

Henry has mentioned Pep Guardiola's and Arsene Wenger's influence on the way he views football during a press conference. Indeed, both have played a huge role in shaping Henry's reputation as a lethal and powerful goalscorer. Now, it is his time to step up and help his former club. Leaving the relegation zone ought to be Henry's topmost priority and he can improve his squad in the coming winter transfer season. Here was how Twitter reacted to his first loss.

"Wow..."



Who would be a manager, eh? 😂



Thierry Henry introduces a sub to try and change things up...



Two minutes later he accidentally kicks an opponent in the face and gets sent off 🙈 pic.twitter.com/rJuPnBgdOY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2018

Thierry Henry’s reaction to going behind for the 1st time as a manager. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iEKYuyv6OB — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 20, 2018

Mood 😔



Thierry Henry loses his managerial debut 2-1 to Strasbourg 👎 pic.twitter.com/MXfBhWoBdh — COPA90 (@COPA90) October 20, 2018

Thierry Henry loses on his managerial debut to Strasbourg, 2-1.



His face says it all..🙁 pic.twitter.com/GNY9bdq6t5 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 20, 2018

Strasbourg 2-1 Monaco FT:



Shots: 8-12

Pass accuracy: 79%-83%

Chances created: 8-8

Possession: 47%-53%



Thierry Henry's first game in charge ends in defeat. pic.twitter.com/94ELHYRhrY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2018

Thierry Henry endures a miserable return to Ligue 1 in his first match as a coach with Monaco...



+ Lose to Strasbourg ✔️

+ Fall into relegation zone ✔️

+ Lose Falcao to injury ✔️

+ Have man sent off ✔️



But he is focusing on the 'positives': https://t.co/r80aUxC8es pic.twitter.com/2ws1TaKu3L — AFP Sport (@AFP_Sport) October 20, 2018