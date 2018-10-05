Twitter slams Juventus for statement on Cristiano Ronaldo's rape allegations

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Italian giants Juventus have come under fire for statements they made in regards to the recent rape allegations against their new recruit Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has recently made the headlines for accusations of rape made against him by an American woman.

According to German media outlet DerSpeigel, the woman, identified as Kathryn Mayorga, accused the former Real Madrid man of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in June 2009 when he was holidaying with his cousin and brother-in-law.

The woman further claimed that the Portuguese ace had paid her $375,000 and forced her to sign a nondisclosure agreement for her silence following the alleged incident.

Ronaldo has since denied the allegations via a statement on his Twitter account. The statement read, "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

"My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

Ronaldo has reportedly also been left out of the Portugal squad for this year's international games against Poland, Italy and Scotland following an agreement made between the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Fernando Gomes, and the forward.

Juventus has now broken their silence on the allegations on Thursday, saying that the rape claims made by Mayorga do not change their opinion of the Portuguese striker.

In a Twitter post, Juventus FC said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus."

"The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

The club later posted a video on You Tube and Twitter showing Ronaldo training with his teammates at in Turin.

The caption read, "Juventus go for goal. Cristiano Ronaldo finds the target!"

Juventus’s tweets have also been criticized by fans who took to social media to brand the club's actions as "shockingly dismissive and insensitive".

Weirdly, terribly casual statement from Juventus on the allegations made against Cristiano Ronaldo. Doesn't even come across as the usual corporate, brand-sensitive legal-ese. Just seems terribly dismissive, which is not a good look https://t.co/nBiHUL5lm1 — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) October 4, 2018

Regardless of whether Ronaldo is guilty or innocent, that was a shocking statement from Juventus, dammnnn!



They literally said ''we don't really give a fuck about what he did 10years ago, we're just happy he's playing for us''. WOW !!! — The Book Of YAZ (@Yazieiid) October 5, 2018

Even if the Las Vegas investigation of sexual assault (which Cristiano Ronaldo denies) were to clear Ronaldo, this is a truly terrible tweet from Juventus. https://t.co/2HLCQGLgdJ — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 4, 2018

Yikes. Who on Juventus’ social media team gave the green light for that Ronaldo tweet? That is a poorly written statement — 🥥 (@fifismusings) October 4, 2018

After receiving huge flak for their clusterfuck of a statement, Juventus' response is to RT something about the women's team and then a video of Ronaldo training. Dear me. pic.twitter.com/9iaB3lOZU2 — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 4, 2018

Talk about a wrong move. This statement from #Juventus in regards to #Ronaldo is shockingly dismissive, insensitive, and just mind-boggling. You’d expect a more nuanced and sensitive approach from such a mega organization. #Juve showing true colors here. 😒 pic.twitter.com/pioTCqXWzV — Top Class Finish Podcast (@TopClassFinish) October 4, 2018

Juventus have chosen obfuscation and distraction rather than denial re Ronaldo rape investigation. The idea that an athlete’s “professionalism and dedication” is a relevant consideration in a sexual assault case is absolutely toxic pic.twitter.com/AElHFnMcBE — ⚽️ is a Country (@FutbolsaCountry) October 4, 2018

That Juventus statement is truly disgraceful. When Sunderland defended Adam Johnson they did so in the belief he was innocent. Juve have literally said Ronaldo is too good a player for them to care. — Luca Gunby (@Gunbyzono) October 4, 2018

The Juventus official position is that Cristiano Ronaldo is a good soccer pro and therefor couldn’t have raped anybody. — Mike L. Goodman 🔥 (@TheM_L_G) October 4, 2018

I see Ronaldo himself has been running the #Juventus twitter account tonight. Fucking horrible. pic.twitter.com/Vvy1xpNmpk — Biggies Malls (@MoMoneyMoSalah) October 4, 2018

“No one who speaks German could be an evil man”



Juventus’ statement on Ronaldo, basically pic.twitter.com/hShqiUkXIK — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 4, 2018

No wonder Ronaldo chose Juventus. They fit perfectly well. This incredibly embarrassing statement says it all. pic.twitter.com/a15HyqEk1X — Ekrem Idrizi (@EkremIdrizi) October 4, 2018