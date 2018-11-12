Twitter: The best reactions to Manchester City's 3-1 thumping of Manchester United

Man City defeated Man United 3-1 in the Manchester derby

Manchester City claimed the bragging rights in the first Manchester Derby of the season by defeating neighbours Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday evening. In what was the Premier League’s biggest game of the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side did not disappoint at all as they moved back to the top of the table.

The Cityzens came into the game on the back of a six-game winning streak, and started this one too on the ascendency. United, without the talismanic Paul Pogba who missed out through injury, opted for a midfield trio of Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

However, it was City who dominated the early exchanges, with David Silva, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva in the thick of every move in midfield. And that dominance soon counted as David Silva opened the scoring in the 12th minute. The Spaniard showed great control to track a cutback before firing past a hapless David De Gea to give City the lead.

Guardiola’s side continued to dominate but could not add to the tally as the first-half ended 1-0. The second-half began in similar fashion, with United sitting back and looking to play on the counter. However, just like the first, it was City who again struck, this time Sergio Aguero beating De Gea at his near post.

Jose Mourinho was forced to ring the changes after watching his side fall 2-0 behind and brought on Romelu Lukaku for the ineffective Jesse Lingard. The Belgian immediately made an impact as he forced Ederson into fouling him in the City box to hand United a penalty.

Antony Martial stepped up and sent Ederson the wrong way to halve the deficit. But any hopes of a comeback were dashed as Ilkay Gundogan came on late to score City’s third on the night.

The result lifts Guardiola’s side back to the top of the Premier League, while United remain in sixth position and further off the top four.

Football fans have been trolling the Red Devils and we bring you a compilation of the best tweets:

Manchester United had 1 shot on target - from the penalty spot.... pic.twitter.com/ykKX65qmq4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 11, 2018

#MCIMUN Manchester United: We’re the kings of Manchester

Manchester City: pic.twitter.com/rkb1KVDPvs — Omo Jaiye Jaiye 💃🏽🔥 (@kunmietheplug) November 11, 2018

Man United fans when they see Lukaku on the bench but Pogba not in the squad pic.twitter.com/vWRSzLK1Kw — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 11, 2018

Man United and Arsenal seeing who can be the most embarrassing team this Sunday.

pic.twitter.com/OIZ4FwX73S — Monobear (@Chrinkster) November 11, 2018

.Unfortunately man United has been sent from an early stage of development to bee a donkey. pic.twitter.com/ww5oTmfljP — Vincent De Anointed (@NgadiVincent) November 11, 2018

Foden, Sane and Sterling doing Man United dirty by having a rondo drill during the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/HtuLaWZuvq — VERSUS (@vsrsus) November 11, 2018

1️⃣ Man City = 32 Points

2️⃣ Liverpool = 30 Points

3️⃣ Chelsea = 28 Points

4️⃣ Spurs = 27 Points

5️⃣ Arsenal = 24 Points

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

8️⃣ Man United = 20 Points pic.twitter.com/1yZSYg6t48 — SPORF (@Sporf) November 11, 2018

How do you expect man united to win with small, blind and young defenders 🙄💔😂 #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/eFzuuFNst6 — NICKI (@motadi_nicholas) November 11, 2018

When ur looking at Man United fan #mufc talking about history... unfortunately city is the future #mcfc pic.twitter.com/7TolBkrdtl — @Fhumulani Mck Carlo (@MckCarlo) November 11, 2018

Chelsea 2-2 Man United

Juve 1-2 Man United

Man City : #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/Cl6NNPbzo7 — Teiko (@thefanchoco_) November 11, 2018

It is like Man City paid Man United’s bride price pic.twitter.com/prkoBBcQbP — MBM (@itz__mbm) November 11, 2018