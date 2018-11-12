×
Twitter: The best reactions to Manchester City's 3-1 thumping of Manchester United

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
47   //    12 Nov 2018, 01:00 IST

Man City defeated Man United 3-1 in the Manchester derby
Man City defeated Man United 3-1 in the Manchester derby

Manchester City claimed the bragging rights in the first Manchester Derby of the season by defeating neighbours Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday evening. In what was the Premier League’s biggest game of the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side did not disappoint at all as they moved back to the top of the table.

The Cityzens came into the game on the back of a six-game winning streak, and started this one too on the ascendency. United, without the talismanic Paul Pogba who missed out through injury, opted for a midfield trio of Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

However, it was City who dominated the early exchanges, with David Silva, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva in the thick of every move in midfield. And that dominance soon counted as David Silva opened the scoring in the 12th minute. The Spaniard showed great control to track a cutback before firing past a hapless David De Gea to give City the lead.

Guardiola’s side continued to dominate but could not add to the tally as the first-half ended 1-0. The second-half began in similar fashion, with United sitting back and looking to play on the counter. However, just like the first, it was City who again struck, this time Sergio Aguero beating De Gea at his near post.

Jose Mourinho was forced to ring the changes after watching his side fall 2-0 behind and brought on Romelu Lukaku for the ineffective Jesse Lingard. The Belgian immediately made an impact as he forced Ederson into fouling him in the City box to hand United a penalty.

Antony Martial stepped up and sent Ederson the wrong way to halve the deficit. But any hopes of a comeback were dashed as Ilkay Gundogan came on late to score City’s third on the night.

The result lifts Guardiola’s side back to the top of the Premier League, while United remain in sixth position and further off the top four.

Football fans have been trolling the Red Devils and we bring you a compilation of the best tweets: 

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
