Twitter thrilled as Frank Lampard's Everton complete incredible comeback to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Unforgettable scenes as Goodison Park erupts following huge comeback win
Unforgettable scenes as Goodison Park erupts following huge comeback win
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
Modified May 20, 2022 03:51 AM IST
Frank Lampard's Everton secured their Premier League survival with an unbelievable 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on May 19.

The Toffees have been embroiled in a closely-fought relegation scrap with Leeds United and Burnley. They headed into the game against Palace at Goodison Park in 16th, a point above 18th placed Leeds.

Frank Lampard's men got off to the worst start possible when Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jordan Ayew gave Palace a deserved first-half lead.

But Everton produced a phenomenal comeback with Michael Keane kickstarting it with a fine finish in the 54th minute. Richarlison then equalled matters with his 10th Premier League goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then sent Goodison Park into a frenzy with an 85th minute winner. The English striker pounced on Demarai Gray's cross to tap home with Everton fans invading the pitch to celebrate.

Lampard's men were facing the disgrace of being relegated for the first time since 1951. However, with a crucial win today, they have avoided relegation.

Here are some reactions from fans from a phenomenal night for the Toffees:

My goodness me!!!! I was an absolute wreck. @Everton 2-0 at HT and come back and score 3 at the Gwladys st end. What a script @premierleague 💙
WhatsApp group chats can be a pain in the arse at times, but these messages make up for it! 😂😂😂 #EVECRY https://t.co/3hMbNVWnbr
Stamford Bridge fills with chants of 'Super Frank' as Everton go 3-2 up against Crystal Palace.
3-2 Everton.CALVERT LEWIN HAS SCORED!!! THE GOAL THAT WOULD KEEP THEM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND THE PEOPLE ARE RUNNING ON THE PITCH!!!!!! https://t.co/hLAIF1dFQh
Say what you like about Everton fans, not every club would get these numbers for a 16th-place celebration https://t.co/Qe1O5rZuxY
FT. And breathe...UP THE %$*@£!@ TOFFEES!!!!!! 🔵 3-2 🦅 #EVECRY https://t.co/TZkrSbTNrr
He's got a lot of stick lately, but Frank Lampard deserves huge credit for digging Everton out of a perilous situation partly created by Frank Lampard.
Thank you to all the @Everton fans for lifting the team through the difficult times. Blue family always sticks together 💙
Looking horriblwhat an incredible comeback from @Everton 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Those Everton fans have kept them up tbf! The blue flares, crowds around the away bus, atmosphere. No way they were letting them go down
Congratulations guys!! Success it’s a team effort!! 💙 @Everton https://t.co/JFz0mvi5FA
That is win number 1878 for Everton in the top-flight of English football. Fitting.
Stay here all your life @Everton 💙💙💙💙💙😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/6jwJcILlfK
Richarlison has been on a mission to keep Everton up almost single handedly these past few weeks and he's done it. Stepped up when many of his team mates went hiding. God i'd love us to have a few more players with as much effort & tenacity as he's shown of late.
19th of May 🤝🏻 Frank Lampard Creating iconic moments https://t.co/jjnVXoc3KX
Lampard managed to save a team that insisted on getting relegated
As I said, never underestimate Frank Lampard. Chuffed for him. 👏👏👏 twitter.com/sportbible/sta…
So we basically rolled over for Frank Lampard’s Everton to send Leeds down 🤣
Third place secured, Lampard staying up and Leeds going down. A successful night.
This is the FIRST time Crystal Palace have lost a game after Jordan Ayew scored. https://t.co/wnyb56qUPW
THIS IS FOR EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU BLUES WHO STOOD UP AND MADE YOUR VOICE HEARD TO CARRY THIS TEAM TO SAFETY. YOU ARE THE REAL HEROES💙💙💙#EFC #COYB royalbluemersey.sbnation.com/2022/5/19/2313…
Frank Lampard engaged Goodison Park’s raw power to help provide spark for the team. Emotion (answering doubters etc) an important factor in driving Lampard’s own playing career. #efc #EVECRY
Just win. They did. It means everything 💙#EFC
Taking in new members for the DCL religion https://t.co/F0WazN0YQC
Never felt joy like the moment DCL headed the winner.That moment will live with me forever.

Frank Lampard's Everton stave off relegation with monumental comeback win

The Toffees are sticking around
The Toffees are sticking around

Many questions were raised over Frank Lampard's appointment coming off the back of an ill-fated reign at Chelsea.

The English manager encountered a woeful start to life at Goodison Park, unable to take them up the table with the side sitting in 16th. A 6-0 thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur on March 6 even had many touting Lampard to get sacked.

Things looked ominous for the former Chelsea captain when Everton plummeted into 18th place in April. But the Toffees have shown improvement in the dying embers of the Premier League season.

Two impressive victories over Chelsea and Manchester United put the Merseyside outfit in good stead.

They have now confirmed their survival in the most dramatic of circumstances, with Lampard able to breathe a sigh of relief.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Toffees under Frank Lampard with all eyes on the upcoming summer transfer window.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
