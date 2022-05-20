Twitter thrilled as Frank Lampard's Everton complete incredible comeback to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Frank Lampard's Everton secured their Premier League survival with an unbelievable 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on May 19.

The Toffees have been embroiled in a closely-fought relegation scrap with Leeds United and Burnley. They headed into the game against Palace at Goodison Park in 16th, a point above 18th placed Leeds.

Frank Lampard's men got off to the worst start possible when Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jordan Ayew gave Palace a deserved first-half lead.

But Everton produced a phenomenal comeback with Michael Keane kickstarting it with a fine finish in the 54th minute. Richarlison then equalled matters with his 10th Premier League goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then sent Goodison Park into a frenzy with an 85th minute winner. The English striker pounced on Demarai Gray's cross to tap home with Everton fans invading the pitch to celebrate.

Lampard's men were facing the disgrace of being relegated for the first time since 1951. However, with a crucial win today, they have avoided relegation.

Here are some reactions from fans from a phenomenal night for the Toffees:

Don Hutchison @donhutch4 My goodness me!!!! I was an absolute wreck. @Everton 2-0 at HT and come back and score 3 at the Gwladys st end. What a script @premierleague My goodness me!!!! I was an absolute wreck. @Everton 2-0 at HT and come back and score 3 at the Gwladys st end. What a script @premierleague 💙

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #EVECRY WhatsApp group chats can be a pain in the arse at times, but these messages make up for it! WhatsApp group chats can be a pain in the arse at times, but these messages make up for it! 😂😂😂 #EVECRY https://t.co/3hMbNVWnbr

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Stamford Bridge fills with chants of 'Super Frank' as Everton go 3-2 up against Crystal Palace. Stamford Bridge fills with chants of 'Super Frank' as Everton go 3-2 up against Crystal Palace.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-2 Everton.



CALVERT LEWIN HAS SCORED!!! THE GOAL THAT WOULD KEEP THEM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND THE PEOPLE ARE RUNNING ON THE PITCH!!!!!! 3-2 Everton.CALVERT LEWIN HAS SCORED!!! THE GOAL THAT WOULD KEEP THEM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND THE PEOPLE ARE RUNNING ON THE PITCH!!!!!! https://t.co/hLAIF1dFQh

Paddy Power @paddypower Say what you like about Everton fans, not every club would get these numbers for a 16th-place celebration Say what you like about Everton fans, not every club would get these numbers for a 16th-place celebration https://t.co/Qe1O5rZuxY

Paddy Power @paddypower He's got a lot of stick lately, but Frank Lampard deserves huge credit for digging Everton out of a perilous situation partly created by Frank Lampard. He's got a lot of stick lately, but Frank Lampard deserves huge credit for digging Everton out of a perilous situation partly created by Frank Lampard.

Tim Cahill AO @Tim_Cahill Thank you to all the @Everton fans for lifting the team through the difficult times. Blue family always sticks together Thank you to all the @Everton fans for lifting the team through the difficult times. Blue family always sticks together 💙

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Those Everton fans have kept them up tbf! The blue flares, crowds around the away bus, atmosphere. No way they were letting them go down Those Everton fans have kept them up tbf! The blue flares, crowds around the away bus, atmosphere. No way they were letting them go down

Ell Bretland @EllBretland That is win number 1878 for Everton in the top-flight of English football. Fitting. That is win number 1878 for Everton in the top-flight of English football. Fitting.

Sam @SibsMUFC Richarlison has been on a mission to keep Everton up almost single handedly these past few weeks and he's done it. Stepped up when many of his team mates went hiding. God i'd love us to have a few more players with as much effort & tenacity as he's shown of late. Richarlison has been on a mission to keep Everton up almost single handedly these past few weeks and he's done it. Stepped up when many of his team mates went hiding. God i'd love us to have a few more players with as much effort & tenacity as he's shown of late.

TLV @TheLampardView 19th of May 🤝🏻 Frank Lampard



Creating iconic moments 19th of May 🤝🏻 Frank Lampard Creating iconic moments https://t.co/jjnVXoc3KX

SG @SGoutheway Lampard managed to save a team that insisted on getting relegated Lampard managed to save a team that insisted on getting relegated

CFCDaily @CFCDaily So we basically rolled over for Frank Lampard’s Everton to send Leeds down 🤣 So we basically rolled over for Frank Lampard’s Everton to send Leeds down 🤣

✈️ @Arrizabalager Third place secured, Lampard staying up and Leeds going down. A successful night. Third place secured, Lampard staying up and Leeds going down. A successful night.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo This is the FIRST time Crystal Palace have lost a game after Jordan Ayew scored. This is the FIRST time Crystal Palace have lost a game after Jordan Ayew scored. https://t.co/wnyb56qUPW

Royal Blue Mersey @RBMersey

YOU ARE THE REAL HEROES

#EFC #COYB

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com/2022/5/19/2313… THIS IS FOR EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU BLUES WHO STOOD UP AND MADE YOUR VOICE HEARD TO CARRY THIS TEAM TO SAFETY.YOU ARE THE REAL HEROES THIS IS FOR EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU BLUES WHO STOOD UP AND MADE YOUR VOICE HEARD TO CARRY THIS TEAM TO SAFETY. YOU ARE THE REAL HEROES💙💙💙#EFC #COYB royalbluemersey.sbnation.com/2022/5/19/2313…

Henry Winter @henrywinter #EVECRY Frank Lampard engaged Goodison Park’s raw power to help provide spark for the team. Emotion (answering doubters etc) an important factor in driving Lampard’s own playing career. #efc Frank Lampard engaged Goodison Park’s raw power to help provide spark for the team. Emotion (answering doubters etc) an important factor in driving Lampard’s own playing career. #efc #EVECRY

louis @efcIouis Taking in new members for the DCL religion Taking in new members for the DCL religion https://t.co/F0WazN0YQC

Lea @Lea_EFC Never felt joy like the moment DCL headed the winner.



That moment will live with me forever. Never felt joy like the moment DCL headed the winner.That moment will live with me forever.

Frank Lampard's Everton stave off relegation with monumental comeback win

The Toffees are sticking around

Many questions were raised over Frank Lampard's appointment coming off the back of an ill-fated reign at Chelsea.

The English manager encountered a woeful start to life at Goodison Park, unable to take them up the table with the side sitting in 16th. A 6-0 thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur on March 6 even had many touting Lampard to get sacked.

Things looked ominous for the former Chelsea captain when Everton plummeted into 18th place in April. But the Toffees have shown improvement in the dying embers of the Premier League season.

Two impressive victories over Chelsea and Manchester United put the Merseyside outfit in good stead.

They have now confirmed their survival in the most dramatic of circumstances, with Lampard able to breathe a sigh of relief.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Toffees under Frank Lampard with all eyes on the upcoming summer transfer window.

