Twitter trolls Adam Lallana after epic miss in Liverpool's pulsating 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Adam Lallana failed to score into an empty net from a few yards out, while teammate Roberto Firmino had already started celebrating.

Adam Lallana failed to score into an empty net from a few yards out

Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils after contesting one of the most exciting 1-1 draws of this season’s Premier League. The game was filled with controversial moments with referee Michael Oliver getting a number of key decisions wrong, including the penalty that he awarded to Liverpool and the ones that he didn’t award to the two sides.

James Milner opened the scoring from the spot after Gael Clichy was guilty of bringing down Roberto Firmino in the box. However, the Frenchman got the ball with his high tackle and the decision looked harsh. Sergio Aguero scored the equaliser for Pep Guardiola’s side after being set up by a pinpoint cross from Kevin de Bruyne.

Adam Lallana bizarrely failed to score into an open net from a few yards out, which forced teammate Roberto Firmino – who had set up the chance – to cut short his celebrations – yes the Brazilian had started celebrating even before the ball crossed the line, or went near it. Aguero also failed to capitalise on a couple of chances late on in the game.

The draw helped Liverpool and Manchester City widen the gap between them and other top 4 hopefuls, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Twitter didn’t hold back following the epic game and especially trolled Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino for the former’s miss and the latter’s celebration. Here are the best tweets:

When Lallana spoiled Firmino’s celebrations!

Lallana misses a sitter and a quick shot of Liverpool fans' reactions. pic.twitter.com/ueNNjKiH5a — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 19, 2017

What a move from Liverpool and then Adam Lallana ruins it, the big bloody idiot. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 19, 2017

Will be waking up in cold sweats tonight, reliving that Lallana miss. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 19, 2017

Firmino knee sliding thinking Lallana has scored pic.twitter.com/pTyPrUfjr4 — T (@HazardFlicks) March 19, 2017

Adam Lallana just congratulated me on my penalty. I said Thanks Adam but enough about me. How did you miss that chance? He just walked off. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 19, 2017

That's a terrible miss by Lallana. Would have been a picture book goal. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) March 19, 2017

Whatever Lallana does, Aguero can do better!

''That Lallana miss was the worst I've seen in a long time''



Sergio Aguero: ''Hold my beer'' — Coral (@Coral) March 19, 2017

When you take time to think how Adam Lallana missed that chance. pic.twitter.com/gVxpaeHLXS — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 19, 2017

Football matches are way more fun when players seemingly forget how to do basic things. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 19, 2017

By the way, Aguero can do this too....

5 - Sergio Aguero has scored a goal in each of his five Premier League home appearances versus Liverpool for Manchester City. Expectation. pic.twitter.com/DxZVhcTLjk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2017

AGUEROOOOOO! City are level and Sergio loves it! pic.twitter.com/3qTXcUiY2t — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 19, 2017

Gary Lineker just can’t stop discussing about the game!

Pulsating game of end to end football. Love the attacking mentality of these 2 sides. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 19, 2017

Don’t they already have Sturridge?

Put a striker like Aguero in our side and we'd put teams to bed every single time. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 19, 2017

Robin Hood of the Premier League

What an incredible record!

Milner doesn't celebrate the goal. After being booed I'd like it if he went 'full Adebayor' but that's just not in his nature. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 19, 2017

Gael Clichy – Costing his club games since forever....

200 - Clichy has now cost Arsenal & Man City 200 goals in 12 years. — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) March 19, 2017

Today's Manchester City defensive f*ck up was brought to you by Gael Clichy. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 19, 2017

That’s Michael Oliver for you

After missing two stone wall penalties for Man City. Oliver has given one to Liverpool when Clichy wins (a bit of) the ball. Tech needed. — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) March 19, 2017

John Stones against Liverpool

The curious case of Manchester City fans

A Manchester United fan trying to make a point!

#Burn

The key word here is – ‘Remember how to play’