Twitter trolls Adam Lallana after epic miss in Liverpool's pulsating 1-1 draw against Manchester City
Adam Lallana failed to score into an empty net from a few yards out, while teammate Roberto Firmino had already started celebrating.
Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils after contesting one of the most exciting 1-1 draws of this season’s Premier League. The game was filled with controversial moments with referee Michael Oliver getting a number of key decisions wrong, including the penalty that he awarded to Liverpool and the ones that he didn’t award to the two sides.
James Milner opened the scoring from the spot after Gael Clichy was guilty of bringing down Roberto Firmino in the box. However, the Frenchman got the ball with his high tackle and the decision looked harsh. Sergio Aguero scored the equaliser for Pep Guardiola’s side after being set up by a pinpoint cross from Kevin de Bruyne.
Adam Lallana bizarrely failed to score into an open net from a few yards out, which forced teammate Roberto Firmino – who had set up the chance – to cut short his celebrations – yes the Brazilian had started celebrating even before the ball crossed the line, or went near it. Aguero also failed to capitalise on a couple of chances late on in the game.
The draw helped Liverpool and Manchester City widen the gap between them and other top 4 hopefuls, including Manchester United and Arsenal.
Twitter didn’t hold back following the epic game and especially trolled Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino for the former’s miss and the latter’s celebration. Here are the best tweets:
