Twitter trolls Manchester City after their loss to Tottenham  Hotspur

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
457   //    10 Apr 2019, 13:05 IST

Sergio Aguero missed a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur
Sergio Aguero missed a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals got kickstarted with an all English tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur registered a massive win over their league rivals and would head to Etihad with a goal lead on the back. It was Son Heung Min who scored Spurs' only goal on the 78th-minute mark as he stroke a potent left-footed shot.

Tottenham looked a stronger side in the early stages but however, the visitors gained control of the game as the time passed. At the 13th minute mark, the Manchester outfit were handed a golden chance to take the lead as Rose's handball in the box set up Aguero to take the penalty which was eventually saved by Hugo Lloris.

Spurs had a number of chances to gain the front foot in the first forty-five minutes so as Manchester City but neither side could capitalize on those chances and the score at first half was 0-0.

Tottenham's big-name Harry Kane left the stadium with an injury which ultimately caused an unsettlement in the stands but Tottenham dug deep to find a goal and they got it when Son scored with a left-footed finish on the 78th-minute mark.

Many of Spurs' players had a memorable outing predominately Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweild and Son can put their heads high after a superb display. While for some of the names in Manchester City's squad including Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker, it was a night to forget,

It was a game which unfolded an immense drama and ended in favor of Mauricio Pochettino's men. But it is yet another European night to forget for Pep Guardiola and a number of questions will be asked regarding his team selection.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a week to decipher what went wrong, but, this result saw fans taking to Twitter to troll the Manchester outfit.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Sergio Aguero Son Heung-Min Mauricio Pochettino Pep Guardiola
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
