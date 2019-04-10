Twitter trolls Manchester City after their loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Sergio Aguero missed a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals got kickstarted with an all English tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur registered a massive win over their league rivals and would head to Etihad with a goal lead on the back. It was Son Heung Min who scored Spurs' only goal on the 78th-minute mark as he stroke a potent left-footed shot.

Tottenham looked a stronger side in the early stages but however, the visitors gained control of the game as the time passed. At the 13th minute mark, the Manchester outfit were handed a golden chance to take the lead as Rose's handball in the box set up Aguero to take the penalty which was eventually saved by Hugo Lloris.

Spurs had a number of chances to gain the front foot in the first forty-five minutes so as Manchester City but neither side could capitalize on those chances and the score at first half was 0-0.

Tottenham's big-name Harry Kane left the stadium with an injury which ultimately caused an unsettlement in the stands but Tottenham dug deep to find a goal and they got it when Son scored with a left-footed finish on the 78th-minute mark.

Many of Spurs' players had a memorable outing predominately Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweild and Son can put their heads high after a superb display. While for some of the names in Manchester City's squad including Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker, it was a night to forget,

It was a game which unfolded an immense drama and ended in favor of Mauricio Pochettino's men. But it is yet another European night to forget for Pep Guardiola and a number of questions will be asked regarding his team selection.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a week to decipher what went wrong, but, this result saw fans taking to Twitter to troll the Manchester outfit.

FULL-TIME | Down but not out.



Recover, regroup and go again in the second leg.



⚪️ 1-0 🔵 #thfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/LLhK1oWD0o — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 9, 2019

Man City is just an English version of PSG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 9, 2019

Start of a downfall for Man City? 😅 — Samue (@VintageSalah) April 9, 2019

How Man city started the game VS how it ended. #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/UX0QaCxl4u — kwaanek (@kwaanek) April 10, 2019

Would be funny after all this walking around about a QUADRUPLE SEASON if City just ended up with a League Cup — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 9, 2019

I Only have one message to Mahrez and Man city fans.



Regards,

Kane , Son and Tottenham fans#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/0eUGfaaNv4 — Frank Ganda (@FrankGanda) April 9, 2019

Liverpool 2-0 Porto



Tottenham 1-0 Man City pic.twitter.com/S3XozP3qpD — LFC FANS (@lfc_allting) April 9, 2019

Darren Fletcher: "The teams go in at 0-0 at hal-"



Jermaine Jenas: "THE MIGHTY TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE KEPT THE BILLIONARES MAN CITY AT BAY, WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU DARREN? MAURICIO'S MEN ARE MAGIC!!" — Gav (@NorthBankGav) April 9, 2019

Pep Guardiola's last win in a CL quarter-final or semi-final away leg was in 2011, when Phil Foden was at junior school. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 9, 2019

Pep Guardiola managing teams away from home in Champions League knockout games:



Played 26

Won 6

Drawn 10

Lost 10 pic.twitter.com/9iOOgyTi2C — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 9, 2019

Pep Guardiola deciding the 89th-minute is the right time to introduce Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane....... pic.twitter.com/bxjLwB4Lgs — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) April 9, 2019

When you realise Manchester City could go out of the champions league...#mufc pic.twitter.com/2thnvDbBzr — Olly (@Oliver_PxT) April 9, 2019

Aguero in a big CL knockout game pic.twitter.com/KQ5RSp0bK2 — Football Vines (@FootballVines) April 10, 2019

