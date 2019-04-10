Twitter trolls Manchester City after their loss to Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Champions League quarter-finals got kickstarted with an all English tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
Tottenham Hotspur registered a massive win over their league rivals and would head to Etihad with a goal lead on the back. It was Son Heung Min who scored Spurs' only goal on the 78th-minute mark as he stroke a potent left-footed shot.
Tottenham looked a stronger side in the early stages but however, the visitors gained control of the game as the time passed. At the 13th minute mark, the Manchester outfit were handed a golden chance to take the lead as Rose's handball in the box set up Aguero to take the penalty which was eventually saved by Hugo Lloris.
Spurs had a number of chances to gain the front foot in the first forty-five minutes so as Manchester City but neither side could capitalize on those chances and the score at first half was 0-0.
Tottenham's big-name Harry Kane left the stadium with an injury which ultimately caused an unsettlement in the stands but Tottenham dug deep to find a goal and they got it when Son scored with a left-footed finish on the 78th-minute mark.
Many of Spurs' players had a memorable outing predominately Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweild and Son can put their heads high after a superb display. While for some of the names in Manchester City's squad including Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker, it was a night to forget,
It was a game which unfolded an immense drama and ended in favor of Mauricio Pochettino's men. But it is yet another European night to forget for Pep Guardiola and a number of questions will be asked regarding his team selection.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a week to decipher what went wrong, but, this result saw fans taking to Twitter to troll the Manchester outfit.