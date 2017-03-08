Twitter trolls Arsenal as they get knocked out of Champions League last 16 again
"What a waste of a Champions League spot Arsenal really are"
It’s happened again! Arsenal are knocked out of the Champions League last 16 for the seventh straight season.
This time, it’s taken the club to a new low. They were humiliated by Bayern Munich who won both the legs 5-1. This was the worst defeat Arsenal ever suffered at the Emirates and twitter was a fun place to be!
Here are the funniest tweets as Arsenal do what they do best!