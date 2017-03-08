Twitter trolls Arsenal as they get knocked out of Champions League last 16 again

"What a waste of a Champions League spot Arsenal really are"

08 Mar 2017

New Season, Same Old Story

It’s happened again! Arsenal are knocked out of the Champions League last 16 for the seventh straight season.

This time, it’s taken the club to a new low. They were humiliated by Bayern Munich who won both the legs 5-1. This was the worst defeat Arsenal ever suffered at the Emirates and twitter was a fun place to be!

Here are the funniest tweets as Arsenal do what they do best!

Arsenal FC vs Champions League RO16pic.twitter.com/sCHPxkJftj — Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) March 7, 2017

The signs were there at kickoff pic.twitter.com/OW3OaVQGAd — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 7, 2017

Petr Cech: What's so funny?



Alexis: the amount of years left on your contract pic.twitter.com/b7ZEv1ZTKc — Daniel Soff (@Swagadore) March 7, 2017

What a waste of a champions league spot Arsenal really are — joe (@CFC_Joee) March 7, 2017

It's a shame, this. If it wasn't for the penalty, the red card, and the 5 Bayern goals in the first leg, Arsenal might've had a chance here. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

I 10-2 to believe I'd hate to be Arsenal right now — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 7, 2017

Arsenal when they reach round of 16pic.twitter.com/OrREz5oVCu — Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) March 7, 2017

There will be a minute silence on Twitter tomorrow morning at 10:02 where we take a moment to think of all the poor Arsenal fans out there. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

Bayern in the first half vs Bayern in the second half pic.twitter.com/8Gz8Ng7kc0 — Sandal (@SandalButt) March 7, 2017

Arsenal even broke BT Sport pic.twitter.com/7lwfcKZLNk — Transfer Related (@TransferRelated) March 7, 2017

Arsenal's UCL exits:



2010/11: Last 16

2011/12: Last 16

2012/13: Last 16

2013/14: Last 16

2014/15: Last 16

2015/16: Last 16

2016/17: Last 16 pic.twitter.com/cIXV1FqRwZ — Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) March 7, 2017

Arsene Wenger doesn't 10-2 beat Bayern in the UCL — Jonesy (@ManLikeMahrez) March 7, 2017

Arsenal in Champions League for 20 yearspic.twitter.com/O2fmgiEGSX — Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) March 7, 2017

Wenger's wife tomorrow: Wake up Arsene it's 11.



Wenger: What? They scored 1 more? — Lisa Johnson (@girlmanutd) March 7, 2017

" Robin, how many did Arsenal concede against Bayern Munich fella?" pic.twitter.com/GZwTRg9LNj — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) March 7, 2017

Even the stats were troll-worthy!

Arsenal's 10-2 defeat to Bayern Munich is the worst defeat by an English club in Champions League history. pic.twitter.com/XMeh9BPKyO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017

7 - Arsenal have been eliminated from the last 16 stage of the Champions League in each of the last seven seasons. Familiarity. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2017

November 2015: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal

February 2017: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal

March 2017: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern



Aggregate: Bayern 15-3 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/uUDFmwgwQ4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017

Arsenal fans trying their best..

Koscielny vs Bayern? Koscielny won 2-1. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) March 7, 2017

I'd call it horrific but this feels perfectly average for us these days. — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) March 7, 2017

We won 2-1 in the first half though. Any chances @UEFA ? — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) March 7, 2017

Meanwhile, it’s Arsenal Fan TV time!

Arsenal Fan Tv tonight ... pic.twitter.com/LnzsQAclfU — Keith Russell (@Keith_Russell) March 7, 2017

BREAKING: Live scenes on Arsenal Fan TV this evening. pic.twitter.com/BGJtU4eT8B — SPORF (@Sporf) March 7, 2017

#ThatMomentWhen Ty gives his post-match reaction to Arsenal Fan TV. pic.twitter.com/p0FJrEdmm4 — SPORF (@Sporf) March 7, 2017

I think Alexis can't wait for Arsenal Fan TV himself pic.twitter.com/QUs2JPrJRA — Daniel Soff (@Swagadore) March 7, 2017

And let’s be honest now..

If you're getting beat 10-2 in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, you simply do not deserve to play in that competition. Pathetic. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 7, 2017

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal have utterly embarrassed English football. A pathetic joke of an effort. They should be ashamed. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) March 7, 2017

This is the worst night in Wenger's entire tenure at Arsenal.

If he truly cares about our club, he will resign tonight. #WengerOUT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

In the end...