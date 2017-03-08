Write an Article

Twitter trolls Arsenal as they get knocked out of Champions League last 16 again

"What a waste of a Champions League spot Arsenal really are"

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 08 Mar 2017, 10:25 IST
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal shows dejection during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on October 2, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
New Season, Same Old Story

It’s happened again! Arsenal are knocked out of the Champions League last 16 for the seventh straight season.

This time, it’s taken the club to a new low. They were humiliated by Bayern Munich who won both the legs 5-1. This was the worst defeat Arsenal ever suffered at the Emirates and twitter was a fun place to be!

Here are the funniest tweets as Arsenal do what they do best!

Even the stats were troll-worthy!

Arsenal fans trying their best..

Meanwhile, it’s Arsenal Fan TV time!

And let’s be honest now..

In the end...


