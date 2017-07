Twitter trolls Chelsea and John Terry after Aston Villa move

John Terry didn't have it all easy, but well, let's have a laugh.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Tweets 03 Jul 2017, 19:51 IST

It is safe to say that not a lot many expected John Terry to move to Aston Villa, but when he did, and Tony Xia, the Aston Villa welcomed him (very tongue in cheek), “Welcome JT to Birmingham city…Aston Villa!#UTV! @AVFCOfficial Announcement shortly!” it opened the floodgates. So here’s the best of Twitter.

Credit to John Terry for moving up so late in his career.



People usually move down — kenna (@kennagq) July 3, 2017

John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a one year deal - only now can he officially be called a Villain #sorry #CFC pic.twitter.com/0ifmEtGmf5 — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) July 3, 2017

We're all asking John Terry the same question...



When you see it... pic.twitter.com/jG3PWrZmbr — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) July 3, 2017

Breaking News: Ross McCormack's Wife @CourtneyStJohn has gone in to hiding after @AVFCOfficial announce the signing of John Terry — Aaron (@Sparkes1Aaron) July 3, 2017

John Terry announces he has joined Spandau Ballet. — June end of May (@rejunevated) July 3, 2017

John Terry has only ever played for European Cup winners:



Chelsea (11/12)

Nottingham Forest (78/79, 79/80)

Aston Villa: (81/82)#AVFC pic.twitter.com/zx8pjI79BV — Dugout (@Dugout) July 3, 2017

If this is John Terry's last season as a player, his final game is currently scheduled to be against Millwall at The Den. Guard of honour? — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) July 3, 2017

You watch a former leading force in Europe decline, with idiotic leadership and avoidable mistakes.



And then you sign John Terry. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) July 3, 2017