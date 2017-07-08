Write an Article

Twitter trolls Chelsea as Manchester United confirm agreement for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United fans can't stop laughing at Chelsea as their club steals the player just as he was heading for Old Trafford.

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 08 Jul 2017, 13:27 IST
SWANSEA, WALES - MAY 06: Romelu Lukaku of Everton arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Off to Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed that they haver agreed a deal with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

The 24-year-old striker, is set to reunite with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford after the two clubs settled on a reported £75million fee.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the transfer:


