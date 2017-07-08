Twitter trolls Chelsea as Manchester United confirm agreement for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United fans can't stop laughing at Chelsea as their club steals the player just as he was heading for Old Trafford.

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 08 Jul 2017, 13:27 IST

Off to Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed that they haver agreed a deal with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

The 24-year-old striker, is set to reunite with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford after the two clubs settled on a reported £75million fee.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the transfer:

Chelsea Fans right now pic.twitter.com/lhsTI6uBPi — Lacatoes (@Cechque) July 8, 2017

We are going to have to call him Ukaku from now on cause Chelsea took the L. — M.N (@FergusonTime) July 8, 2017

Welcome to Manchester United Romeu Ukaku. No L's because Chelsea took it. — Wicky (@Wicknes007) July 8, 2017

STAMFORD BRIDGE & CHELSEA TWITTER MELTDOWN. pic.twitter.com/LddEj8R7xp — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 8, 2017

People claiming Lukaku chose United over Chelsea for money not sport... are they familiar with Chelsea and why they exist as a big club? — Mal Whitmore (@malwhitmore) July 8, 2017

Chelsea tried snatching Lukaku by matching the same offer, but nigga gave them the letter L in Lukaku. — DocTor YazzY™ (@Dr_Yazzy) July 8, 2017

Images from Chelsea after Man Utd agreed terms with Everton for Romelu Lukaku. pic.twitter.com/anjbKGccsv — SINGORO Kisimbiri (@kisimbirian) July 8, 2017

Lukaku

Lukak

Luka

Luk

Lu

L

Ll

Llo

Llor

Llore

Lloren

Llorent

Llorente

Chelsea FC — naKAKU (@thenanaaba) July 8, 2017

United owning Chelsea with the imminent signing of Lukaku... pic.twitter.com/mweS9q7w91 — Fred The Red (@redfreddevil) July 8, 2017

The battle for Lukaku: A £100m L for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/kr8FaE9oua — Guardiolista (@BlueCitizen007) July 8, 2017

Chelsea briefing media that Lukaku wants to sign for them is like a guy in a club calling a girl a lesbian cause she rejected him. Pathetic. — Matty (@EEMufCPM) July 8, 2017

Are you upset Manchester United have beaten you to the signing of Lukaku?



Chelsea fan: pic.twitter.com/JvdZHhpGft — JΛY BUCKS (@TheMasterBucks) July 8, 2017

Chelsea told Costa to fuck off, and were in turn fucked off by Lukaku. Circus club. — Lisa Johnson (@girlmanutd) July 8, 2017

Amazing how it's worked out. Mourinho sells Lukaku at Chelsea. Lukaku then goes on to be a brilliant striker. Mourinho re-buys him at United — Everything Man Utd (@everything_utd) July 8, 2017

United landed two blows on Chelsea. First one was they swooped in for Lukaku and second was when they matched £75 mil. — ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) July 8, 2017

Mata assists Lukaku to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They'll need to call in ambulances fam — James St Patrick (@Kevin_Wachirah) July 8, 2017

Mourinho convinced Chelsea to not go ahead with a buy back clause in Lukaku's contract. Signed him at United 3 years later. Unreal vision. — Lisa Johnson (@girlmanutd) July 8, 2017