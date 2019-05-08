Twitter trolls Lionel Messi as Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.28K // 08 May 2019, 10:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi was not at his best aginst Liverpool at Anfiled

Liverpool reached the finals of the Champions League for the second successive year as the Reds beat Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of the semi-finals tie, overturning Barcelona's three-goal advantage from the first leg.

The Reds started the game brilliantly and got the lead through Divock Origi in the seventh minute of the game. Gini Wijnaldum scored the second goal for the Merseysiders nine minutes after the half-time break, which was followed by one more strike from the Dutchman just two minutes later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then outwitted Barcelona's defence with a cheeky corner kick in the 79th minute, which was converted by Divock Origi, putting Liverpool ahead in the tie.

Barcelona enjoyed 58 percent of possession during the game but they failed to make the most of it. They managed to take just eight shots on Liverpool goal as compared to the Reds' 13. Lionel Messi also struggled against the Merseysider's high intensity and was far from his best during the game.

The Blaugrana are at the top of the LaLiga table and have already secured the league title. They will host Getafe at the Camp Nou next before making a trip to Gipuzkoa to play SD Eibar on May 18.

The Spanish club will also play Valencia in the finals of the Copa del Rey on May 25.

Liverpool on the other hand, are currently second in the Premier League table, just one point behind the leaders Manchester City. The Merseysiders are chasing their first league title since 1990 and will face Wolverhampton Wanders for the final game of the league campaign on May 12.

The finals of the Champions League will take place at the Bernabeu Stadium on June 2nd and Jurgen Klopp's troops will face the winner from Tottenham Hotspur-Ajax game.

Football fans trolled Lionel Messi on Twitter after Barcelona's humiliating defeat and here are some of the best tweets.

Advertisement

How am I gonna tell my kids Joel Matip pocketed Lionel Messi? — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 7, 2019

Messi : I am the Goat



Liverpool : I am the butcher pic.twitter.com/wBJJBG3N9V — Mena (@mena_jnr) May 7, 2019

Messi: I am the GOAT



Van Dijk: pic.twitter.com/hPyUIg61UV — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 7, 2019

Messi: Champions league will come back to camp nou



Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/zBcSg3FIBW — Keith1z (@keith1z) May 7, 2019

Fabinho with messi all game pic.twitter.com/d2TDq4GULK — alex mckenna (@AlexMcKenna_xo) May 7, 2019

Where's Messi 😂😂😂😂 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 7, 2019

So who is your GOAT?



Likes for Messi aigbe



RT for ORIGI pic.twitter.com/aGVg0EzqBv — Uncle segun *️⃣ (@oluwafomimo) May 7, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo promised it and delivered it.



Lionel Messi promised it and failed yet again.



Levels. pic.twitter.com/yZ0T1d1a6G — TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) May 7, 2019

Messi Aigbe #LIVBAR Barcelona and Liverpool pic.twitter.com/fk4GhBFK1O — Born on Valentine's Day (@iammrval) May 7, 2019