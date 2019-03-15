×
Twitter trolls Manchester United as they draw Barcelona in UCL quarterfinals

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
15 Mar 2019, 22:20 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Premier League giants, Manchester United, have been drawn against the Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, in the quarterfinals finals of the UEFA Champions League. Both teams share eight Champions League titles between them and are two of few European heavyweights to win the treble in a season.

We have seen tight contests between these two over the years, as Barcelona and Manchester United have met twice in the Champions League final, in 2009 and 2011. Barcelona won against them both times to lift the Champions League, with Lionel Messi scoring in both fixtures.

Despite playing poorly in Europe since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, it will be foolish to rule out Manchester United. They started the season poorly under former manager, Jose Mourinho, but with the guidance of interim boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United will be hoping to do way better than usual against the Blaugrana.

On their way to the quarterfinals, the Red Devils managed to pull off an incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. Despite losing 0-2 at Old Trafford in the first leg, United's players showed tremendous character to win 3-1 without Paul Pogba at the Parc De Princes, knocking out PSG.

After several months in charge, United suffered their first Premier League defeat under Ole, losing 2-0 away against bitter rivals Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Lyon were finely poised after the first leg which ended 0-0 in France, but the Catalan giants humiliated Lyon at the Nou Camp, defeating them 5-1 with their talisman Lionel Messi scoring two goals and assisting two.

Barcelona also possesses a comfortable lead in LaLiga, as they sit seven points ahead of 2nd placed Atletico Madrid.

In the other draws, Juventus face Ajax, Manchester City face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool faces FC Porto. The quarterfinals are scheduled to start on 9 April.

Barcelona are favourites against Manchester United, and the Blaugrana fans are confident of another victory against United in their quest for European glory.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to mock United, as they are almost sure that Barcelona will go through.

https://twitter.com/FootballFunnnys/status/1106521752149151745


Sayan Chatterjee
