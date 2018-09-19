Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
3.47K   //    19 Sep 2018, 03:29 IST

Enter cap
Neymar is currently the subject of trolls from Twitter fas

The biggest fixture among Tuesday’s Champions League matches was undoubtedly the game between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The two European heavyweights gave football fans an epic clash on Tuesday night, in what was a goal fest. In the end, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 3-2 winners after forfeiting a two-goal lead to their French opponents.

The Reds took a first half lead through Daniel Sturridge, before going 2-0 up in the 36th minute thanks to an expertly converted penalty from James Milner. PSG halved the deficit immediately through Thomas Munier five minutes before half time.

The second half was as entertaining as the first, and the Ligue 1 side looked like they had snatched a draw after Kylian Mbappe levelled the score in the 83rd minute. However, Roberto Firmino was on hand to score a late winner for Liverpool.

But aside the goals, there was one moment in the game that seems to have caught the eye of most Twitter folks.

In the 15th minute, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane undid Neymar in a one-on-one contest, leaving the Brazilian superstar for dead on the right wing.

Considering the fact that it is Neymar who normally pulls this off against his opponents, this was a chance many fans did not want to miss to get back at the PSG forward.

The Twitter world has since been flooded with trolls following Mane’s bamboozling move. The Liverpool star may not have gotten on the scoresheet tonight, but out there on social media he is the people’s hero.

Truth is, it’s a pretty bad time to be in the shoes of Neymar at the moment. The 25-year-old did not just endure a frustrating nigh at Anfield, but he has also become the subject of trolls and mockery in the harsh world of Twitter.

Here are a few of the tweets:



Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Sadio Mane Twiter reactions
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Robertson shines as Neymar flops - the winners and losers...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018/19: 4 reasons why PSG lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs PSG: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 : Group C Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Klopp's comments on Neymar's diving ahead...
RELATED STORY
UCL: Three reasons why Liverpool can beat PSG at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: How Liverpool Can Exploit PSG's...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Liverpool's possible...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us