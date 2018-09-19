Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane

The biggest fixture among Tuesday’s Champions League matches was undoubtedly the game between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The two European heavyweights gave football fans an epic clash on Tuesday night, in what was a goal fest. In the end, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 3-2 winners after forfeiting a two-goal lead to their French opponents.

The Reds took a first half lead through Daniel Sturridge, before going 2-0 up in the 36th minute thanks to an expertly converted penalty from James Milner. PSG halved the deficit immediately through Thomas Munier five minutes before half time.

The second half was as entertaining as the first, and the Ligue 1 side looked like they had snatched a draw after Kylian Mbappe levelled the score in the 83rd minute. However, Roberto Firmino was on hand to score a late winner for Liverpool.

But aside the goals, there was one moment in the game that seems to have caught the eye of most Twitter folks.

In the 15th minute, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane undid Neymar in a one-on-one contest, leaving the Brazilian superstar for dead on the right wing.

Considering the fact that it is Neymar who normally pulls this off against his opponents, this was a chance many fans did not want to miss to get back at the PSG forward.

The Twitter world has since been flooded with trolls following Mane’s bamboozling move. The Liverpool star may not have gotten on the scoresheet tonight, but out there on social media he is the people’s hero.

Truth is, it’s a pretty bad time to be in the shoes of Neymar at the moment. The 25-year-old did not just endure a frustrating nigh at Anfield, but he has also become the subject of trolls and mockery in the harsh world of Twitter.

Here are a few of the tweets:

Mane sent Neymar back to Brazil with this trick.. Filthy! 😂 pic.twitter.com/g06bXI1mbv — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) September 18, 2018

RIP to Neymar 😂 #LIVPSG pic.twitter.com/fr1WboCbuf — B s t F r n d 🕊 (@__Siyabonga) September 18, 2018

The most satisfying moment in that match, Neymar receiving what he offers🤣 #LIVPSG pic.twitter.com/GSqeQOYp1G — KAMLE (@totallykamle) September 18, 2018

Just Sadio Mané sending Neymar back to the shadow realm



🔥 pic.twitter.com/KscCrxBNGQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018

Mane sends Neymar back to Brazil! Good game, well in lads. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tzSwfOUqmI — Merciful_servant (@theragz2) September 18, 2018

It would not be a perfect game without a roast..and guess who was send to buy 🍟 😂😂 Neymar got schooled. Next opponent please 😂😂#YNWA pic.twitter.com/XIIXsJPfr7 — I Am McThaby (@bouyzy) September 18, 2018

He sent Neymar back to Barcelona pic.twitter.com/pFzh8IPu90 — Ardita (@arditaaa8) September 18, 2018

Sadio Mane sending Neymar back under Messi's shadowpic.twitter.com/oBG2Pw4quC — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) September 18, 2018

RT if you are laughing at @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/4sRrf5WEl4 — Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) September 18, 2018