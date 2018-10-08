Twitter trolls Riyad Mahrez for 'worst penalty miss' in Manchester City-Liverpool clash

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Sunday saw a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between defending champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

The game saw the Citizens being held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield despite having had a great opportunity to score a winner with five minutes left on the clock.

After being denied a penalty claim in the 20th minute, another opportunity came around in the 85th minute when Virgil van Dijk put in a bad challenge on Leroy Sané as he was running down the left.

At this point, Sergio Aguero had already been substituted, prompting Gabriel Jesus to volunteer himself for the spot-kick. However, former Leicester City man Riyad Mahrez insisted on taking the penalty before shooting the ball high over the bar to deny his side the winner.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has since addressed the penalty kick, insisting that it was his decision for Riyad Mahrez to take the spot-kick.

Expressing his confidence in the Algeria international, Pep said, "I am in the training sessions, I see him every day, training penalties, gave me a lot of confidence."

"It will be a good experience for him, next time [it] will go in."

Speaking of the result, he added, "It is a point. We were close, more than ever to winning here but it is better than last season when we lose and especially when we try to be ourselves all the time. We compete really, really good. We had our chance. It's what it is."

The top three teams in the Premier League table - Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - all stand at 20 points and are only separated by goal difference.

City regained the top spot from Chelsea courtesy of the point on Sunday. Liverpool, on the other hand, has dropped to third place.

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to troll the midfielder:

When Pep Guardiola saw Riyad Mahrez miss the penalty. pic.twitter.com/O5jzKNhnjN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 7, 2018

Mahrez may of taken the worst penalty kick I have ever seen — Sean ♠️ (@Seanismoney) October 7, 2018

The Man City bus driver earlier this evening made a complaint to police, he stated that something hit the bus while he was parked up outside. It was revealed a short time ago, it was the match ball from Mahrez's penalty kick. — Big Uncle Knobhead. (@ianwilson69) October 7, 2018

Mahrez penalty just landed in my back garden in Didsbury pic.twitter.com/laoNuQawwC — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) October 7, 2018

Lol at the fact Mahrez robbed the ball off Jesus just before the penalty, then skyed it into Row Z. I'd be two footing him in training in a way Marcos Rojo would be proud of. — Hayles (@Hayles_101) October 7, 2018

Mahrez is the first player I've seen to use the " goalkeeper clearance " technique to take a penalty



The result was hilarious — kenna (@kennagq) October 7, 2018

Mahrez, 3 penalty misses in his last 5, with David Silva, Sane, Jesus and Bernardo Silva on the pitch, I’m amazed he took it.



Mad. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 7, 2018

Riyad Mahrez kicked that penalty into Algeria. — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) October 7, 2018

Kim Jong Un on full alert as Mahrez' penalty finally reaches North Korean airspace. pic.twitter.com/JlxzjZ8dKj — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) October 7, 2018