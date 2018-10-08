Twitter trolls Riyad Mahrez for 'worst penalty miss' in Manchester City-Liverpool clash
Sunday saw a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between defending champions Manchester City and Liverpool.
The game saw the Citizens being held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield despite having had a great opportunity to score a winner with five minutes left on the clock.
After being denied a penalty claim in the 20th minute, another opportunity came around in the 85th minute when Virgil van Dijk put in a bad challenge on Leroy Sané as he was running down the left.
At this point, Sergio Aguero had already been substituted, prompting Gabriel Jesus to volunteer himself for the spot-kick. However, former Leicester City man Riyad Mahrez insisted on taking the penalty before shooting the ball high over the bar to deny his side the winner.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has since addressed the penalty kick, insisting that it was his decision for Riyad Mahrez to take the spot-kick.
Expressing his confidence in the Algeria international, Pep said, "I am in the training sessions, I see him every day, training penalties, gave me a lot of confidence."
"It will be a good experience for him, next time [it] will go in."
Speaking of the result, he added, "It is a point. We were close, more than ever to winning here but it is better than last season when we lose and especially when we try to be ourselves all the time. We compete really, really good. We had our chance. It's what it is."
The top three teams in the Premier League table - Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - all stand at 20 points and are only separated by goal difference.
City regained the top spot from Chelsea courtesy of the point on Sunday. Liverpool, on the other hand, has dropped to third place.
Football fans have since taken to Twitter to troll the midfielder: