Twitter trolls Thibaut Courtois after Zinedine Zidane benched him for Keylor Navas in Real Madrid's win over Celta Vigo
Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has become the subject of trolls after being dropped for Saturday’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo. Despite being signed for big money last summer, the Belgian was benched in favour of Keylor Navas in Zinedine Zidane's first game following his return to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The French manager had his trusted lieutenants during his first stint with Real Madrid. And it appears he hasn’t forgotten them after making his return. The decision to pick Navas over Courtois, therefore, came as no surprise.
The Costa Rican was the man who manned the post as Zidane’s Real Madrid won eight trophies in two-and-half years, including three successive Champions League crowns. However, Navas was not the only one to benefit from Zidane’s return.
Spanish midfielder Isco and left-back Marcelo were frozen out under erstwhile manager Santiago Solari, but both returned to the Real Madrid starting line-up against Celta Vigo on Saturday. Interestingly, all three returning players had major impacts on the game.
Navas made a wonderful save to keep the scoreline at 0-0, Isco went on to open the scoring with a smart finish and Marcelo provided an assist for Gareth Bale to score Madrid’s second goal.
On his decision to return some players to the starting line-up, Zidane said, as quoted by Sky Sports:
"Those who played today were very good but I am going to use everyone. There are of course those who are sometimes going to be left out, who are not going to play."
"It's not a final decision, there are 10 games left.
"Thibaut is going to play again and the third goalkeeper is Luca (Zidane). That's three good goalkeepers but Madrid should have three or four great goalkeepers.
"You cannot contest four, five or six competitions with just one great goalkeeper."
Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have conspired to troll Courtois after he was dropped for Navas in Zidane’s first game after his return.
