Twitter trolls Tottenham Hotspur as Monaco superstar edges closer to Arsenal move

Tottenham Hotspur might have finished above Arsenal in the league but they will forever remain in the Gunners' shadow.

At least one of them is coming to Arsenal

AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar has reportedly chosen Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur as a move away from Stade Louis II edges closer. The Frenchman – who scored 14 goals while assisting another 17 – in the French side’s league title winning season, has been heavily linked with a move to the North London clubs since the end of the season.

Lemar played a pivotal role in Monaco usurping PSG’s dominance and winning the Ligue 1 title, while also helping his club reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. According to an Arsenal ITK account on Twitter (@AFCAMDEN) – who is usually reliable and correct with his information, Lemar is close to joining the Emirates Stadium outfit.

While the Gunners are the more accomplished and arguably the bigger club in North London, talks of a powershift have been rife, with Tottenham Hotspur finishing ahead of their rivals for the first time in 20 years. The White Hart Lane outfit also have Champions League football - something which Arsenal cannot guarantee - but that has not stopped Lemar from reportedly choosing the Gunners over Spurs.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and trolled Tottenham Hotspur. Here are the best tweets:

The News!

Thomas Lemar is 'close to signing for Arsenal'. Club has held talks with the player who has now indicated he favours #afc over Spurs. — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) June 26, 2017

The player wants to join us. Now about finalising the deal with the club. Not done until it's done, but it's close now — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) June 26, 2017

The reaction...

Thomas Lemar "There was only ever one choice for me, Arsenal talked about league wins and history, Spurs showed me a DVD of a win" #thfc — ali (@aliladiere) June 26, 2017

Thomas Lemar has no interest in a North London powershift. [Via @fkhanage] — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) June 26, 2017

Spurs fans when they hear that Thomas Lemar has turned them down to join Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/uq01JxxmxC — 888sport (@888sport) June 26, 2017

The fact that Lemar is choosing Arsenal over Spurs just shows no one sees Spurs as a CL club, Arsenal always will. — Joseph Harris (@JosephHarrisAFC) June 27, 2017

Thomas Lemar set to choose between "Champions League" Spurs or Arsenal. If Spurs aren't pathetic they get him. — 12th Man (@_The12thMan) June 26, 2017

"Lemar I can't wait to see you at Spurs next season" pic.twitter.com/keXeX3sMDZ — A¹ (@Flaminiesta) June 26, 2017

Sometimes, even Champions League Football can't hide the shitness of Tottenham! Wise choice, Lemar! — Mini Ustaz (@iam_the_unseen) June 26, 2017

"Has now indicated he favours #afc over Spurs"

Just like any sane person would do. — Centre d'Asensio (@SoulaimaneBeno) June 26, 2017

Lemar would be a mad mad signing imo. Hope we wrap up the deal but great to hear that he chose Arsenal over Spurs. What a man. — Nishchay Luthra (@theEpicGooner) June 26, 2017

However, not everyone was convinced and some had reservations, rightly so

This club will always let us down. They will probably fly Lemar, Lacazette & Mbappe over for medicals with Malaysian airlines and lose them. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) June 26, 2017

And some were left to regret it...

I regret changing my profile picture to Lemar. The amount of Arsenal fans that will have screenshots in their drafts. Kill me — Matt (@ffsEriksen) June 24, 2017