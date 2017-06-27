Twitter trolls Tottenham Hotspur as Monaco superstar edges closer to Arsenal move
Tottenham Hotspur might have finished above Arsenal in the league but they will forever remain in the Gunners' shadow.
AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar has reportedly chosen Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur as a move away from Stade Louis II edges closer. The Frenchman – who scored 14 goals while assisting another 17 – in the French side’s league title winning season, has been heavily linked with a move to the North London clubs since the end of the season.
Lemar played a pivotal role in Monaco usurping PSG’s dominance and winning the Ligue 1 title, while also helping his club reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. According to an Arsenal ITK account on Twitter (@AFCAMDEN) – who is usually reliable and correct with his information, Lemar is close to joining the Emirates Stadium outfit.
While the Gunners are the more accomplished and arguably the bigger club in North London, talks of a powershift have been rife, with Tottenham Hotspur finishing ahead of their rivals for the first time in 20 years. The White Hart Lane outfit also have Champions League football - something which Arsenal cannot guarantee - but that has not stopped Lemar from reportedly choosing the Gunners over Spurs.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and trolled Tottenham Hotspur. Here are the best tweets:
The News!
The reaction...
However, not everyone was convinced and some had reservations, rightly so
And some were left to regret it...