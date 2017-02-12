Twitter goes wild after Robbie Brady's free-kick equaliser against Chelsea on Burnley debut

Brady scored from a superb effort to beat Thibaut Courtois in goal

by Ed Ran Tweets 12 Feb 2017, 20:48 IST

Robbie Brady scored the equaliser with a fine free-kick in the first half

Robbie Brady will be the talk of the town following his first-half equaliser against Chelsea at Turf Moor on Sunday. With Burnley down 1-0 to a Pedro goal, the winger stepped up when the home side won a free-kick 26 yards from goal.

25-year-old Brady, a former Manchester United academy graduate making his first start for the Clarets, then scored with arguably the best free-kick we have seen in the Premier League this season. The Republic of Ireland international had already scored against Antonio Conte’s Italy in Euro 2016 and this makes it the second time he has scored against a Conte side.

It would be a crucial goal in Burnley’s fight to get into the top half of the table while it threw a spanner in the works of Chelsea’s title bid. With just a point from this game following the 1-1 draw, Manchester City could cut the gap tomorrow night to just eight points with 13 games to go.

It didn’t stop Twitter from going gaga over the goal, though. First, let’s start with Thibaut Courtois himself. Did he have a premonition of what would transpire today? It seems so...

Brady on fire #SuperBowl — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 6, 2017

Of course, he was talking about Tom Brady – the quarterback who led the New England Patriots to an unlikely comeback win at the Super Bowl. But don’t let that stop you from retweeting this one.

Here are some of the best tweets after Brady’s free-kick found the back of the net.

Oh my! What a goal by Robbie Brady.



Perfect Free kick pic.twitter.com/ybVLkMaW3r — Bet9ja (@myBet9ja) February 12, 2017

Not the first time someone was named Brady, wore #12, and tied a game in a big spot... pic.twitter.com/minX7kFUGb — NBCSN (@NBCSN) February 12, 2017

No Premier League side has scored more goals from direct free-kicks than Burnley this season (2).



Joey Barton

Robbie Brady pic.twitter.com/1jx7TOCbRx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 12, 2017

DID YOU KNOW? Robbie Brady has a 100% scoring record for Burnley against Chelsea and for Ireland in the European Championships against Italy — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 12, 2017

1 - Robbie Brady is the first player to score a direct free-kick vs Chelsea in the PL since Rickie Lambert in March 2013. Stunner. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2017

Robbie Brady — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) February 12, 2017

Wow! That's a stunning freekick from Robbie Brady. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 12, 2017

We shouldn't have sold Robbie Brady. £89 million bid incoming — Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) February 12, 2017

Unbelievable free kick from Robbie Brady pic.twitter.com/vJt3tG5YXj — The F2 (@TheF2) February 12, 2017

Carragher on the Brady goal: "What a strike, Courtois didn't even smell it!" — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 12, 2017

Minute 65. Robbie Brady is subbed off.

Minute 66. Roy Keane leaves the stadium.



In love with the game. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) February 12, 2017

Our condolences to the family of spiders Robbie Brady murdered with that absolute spanker. — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) February 12, 2017