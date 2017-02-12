Twitter goes wild after Robbie Brady's free-kick equaliser against Chelsea on Burnley debut
Brady scored from a superb effort to beat Thibaut Courtois in goal
Robbie Brady will be the talk of the town following his first-half equaliser against Chelsea at Turf Moor on Sunday. With Burnley down 1-0 to a Pedro goal, the winger stepped up when the home side won a free-kick 26 yards from goal.
25-year-old Brady, a former Manchester United academy graduate making his first start for the Clarets, then scored with arguably the best free-kick we have seen in the Premier League this season. The Republic of Ireland international had already scored against Antonio Conte’s Italy in Euro 2016 and this makes it the second time he has scored against a Conte side.
It would be a crucial goal in Burnley’s fight to get into the top half of the table while it threw a spanner in the works of Chelsea’s title bid. With just a point from this game following the 1-1 draw, Manchester City could cut the gap tomorrow night to just eight points with 13 games to go.
It didn’t stop Twitter from going gaga over the goal, though. First, let’s start with Thibaut Courtois himself. Did he have a premonition of what would transpire today? It seems so...
Of course, he was talking about Tom Brady – the quarterback who led the New England Patriots to an unlikely comeback win at the Super Bowl. But don’t let that stop you from retweeting this one.
Here are some of the best tweets after Brady’s free-kick found the back of the net.