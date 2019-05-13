×
Twitterati mock Liverpool as they miss out on the Premier League title 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
686   //    13 May 2019, 09:24 IST

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool had to settle for a runners-up spot in the Premier League after Manchester City demolished Brighton 4-1 to lift their second consecutive league title on Sunday.

Even after picking up a staggering 97 points, Jurgen Klopp's men failed to lift their first-ever Premier League title because of a single-point advantage City had going into their final game.  

While City beat Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

Speaking after their final game, Klopp said,

"Congratulations for Manchester City, it's important to say that. They played an incredible season. We did as well, but they won it, so congratulations to Pep and all the people at City."
"As long as City are around with the quality that they have and the financial power and all that stuff, it's not that any other team will pass them easily. That's clear."
"We need to be very, very close to perfection to win the Premier League. We made unbelievably big steps and I really expect more to come, that's the truth."
"What that means in the end, I don't know. But if you see whatever happens to you in life as the only chance you ever had, then I feel a bit for you, to be honest."
"People will tell us it's 30 years or whatever [since Liverpool won the league] but they have bigger problems. We will go again. This team tried it the first time, and I really think they did it quite impressively for a first time."
Liverpool look set to put away their Premier League disappointment and shift their focus to the Champions League final in Madrid where they will face Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling clash on 1st June.

Manchester City, on the other hand, could complete their domestic treble with an FA Cup final win over Watford on May 18.

While many football fans have lauded Liverpool for their contribution to the exciting title race, a section of them have trolled the club for losing out on the title, despite being top of the table at Christmas.

Some of the tweets have been compiled below:

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
