Twitterati mock Liverpool as they miss out on the Premier League title 

Liverpool had to settle for a runners-up spot in the Premier League after Manchester City demolished Brighton 4-1 to lift their second consecutive league title on Sunday.

Even after picking up a staggering 97 points, Jurgen Klopp's men failed to lift their first-ever Premier League title because of a single-point advantage City had going into their final game.

While City beat Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

Speaking after their final game, Klopp said,

"Congratulations for Manchester City, it's important to say that. They played an incredible season. We did as well, but they won it, so congratulations to Pep and all the people at City."

"As long as City are around with the quality that they have and the financial power and all that stuff, it's not that any other team will pass them easily. That's clear."

"We need to be very, very close to perfection to win the Premier League. We made unbelievably big steps and I really expect more to come, that's the truth."

"What that means in the end, I don't know. But if you see whatever happens to you in life as the only chance you ever had, then I feel a bit for you, to be honest."

"People will tell us it's 30 years or whatever [since Liverpool won the league] but they have bigger problems. We will go again. This team tried it the first time, and I really think they did it quite impressively for a first time."

Liverpool look set to put away their Premier League disappointment and shift their focus to the Champions League final in Madrid where they will face Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling clash on 1st June.

Manchester City, on the other hand, could complete their domestic treble with an FA Cup final win over Watford on May 18.

While many football fans have lauded Liverpool for their contribution to the exciting title race, a section of them have trolled the club for losing out on the title, despite being top of the table at Christmas.

Some of the tweets have been compiled below:

Liverpool have won the most useless 97 points in the Premier League history. — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) May 12, 2019

Liverpool's 2018/19 Premier League campaign summed up... pic.twitter.com/BRiNF15DzU — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) May 12, 2019

Liverpool confirm their title parade for winning 97 points pic.twitter.com/IunsxLFhuW — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 12, 2019

THE ONLY CLUB TO BE IN TOP SPOT IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AT CHRISTMAS AND LOSE THE LEAGUE TWICE, IS......

LIVERPOOL FC.

NOW A RECORD 3 TIMES!



3 TIMES LAR, 3 TIMES! pic.twitter.com/idxpcBB8uZ — 1878 St.Domingo's-A TRULY BITTER PAGE. (@st_1878) May 12, 2019

Liverpool bottled a NINE point lead in the Premier League... yet apparently they are unlucky and the greatest side of any sport.



Have a day off, City the ones who deserve all the praise! — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) May 12, 2019

Liverpool trying to win the Premier League



(Credits: @N_two_O ) pic.twitter.com/fiU8z24aNn — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 12, 2019

Liverpool fans are so defensive.



Chill okay?



It’s not our fault that you’ve never seen your team lift a premier league trophy before. — n.a (@thenanaaba) May 12, 2019

FOR SALE: Premier League winners 2018/2019 season podium. Unused. Collect from Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0TH. pic.twitter.com/tblkGKkjm2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 12, 2019

How many Premier League titles do Liverpool have? pic.twitter.com/Sp7bCMab3C — 🐐 (@saan_kg) May 12, 2019

Liverpool blew a 10 point lead to Manchester City in the Premier League 👀 pic.twitter.com/8y5NmqVl75 — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) May 12, 2019

Liverpool fans on winning the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Xk9giKID9W — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 12, 2019