Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in a Premier League match on Saturday, September 16.

Wolves are currently struggling at the 15th place in the league table with just three points from their four matches.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fifth with 10 points from four games and will seek another victory on Saturday to improve their position further.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will start as the favourites to win the match, but Wolves will try to grind out a draw at the very least. The Reds cannot afford to lose points in this game if they are to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

On that note, let us take a look at two concerns for Liverpool ahead of the match:

#1. Liverpool will have to play with a depleted defence:

The Reds will be without the services of Virgil van Dijk on Saturday, as the 32-year-old Dutch centre-back is currently serving a one-match ban. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out with an injury, which will mean that Joe Gomez will play as the right-back and Joel Matip will partner Ibrahima Konate at the centre of the defence.

Konate is coming back from an injury, so there is a hint of doubt regarding his availability too. If Konate doesn't clear a late fitness test, Klopp will have to use a young centre-back from his reserves. In such a scenario, there will be considerable pressure on the Reds’ defence on the day.

#2. A probable lack of a steady supply of balls to the forwards:

With Alexander-Arnold not available, Liverpool will not be able to adopt a hybrid 3-2-2-3 formation that they have often implemented of late. As a result, Alexis Mac Allister will play as the lone defensive midfielder. Hence, he will have to shoulder a lot of defensive responsibility and provide adequate cover to the defenders.

That will also mean that the Argentine midfielder will not be able to play forward passes as freely as he could have with Alexander-Arnold by his side. Therefore, the role of Curtis Jones, who is expected to start along with Dominic Szoboszlai in the three-man midfield in Liverpool’s 4-3-3, becomes very important.

Jones will have to use his good passing skills extensively to keep providing Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo with the ball. With Szoboszlai also inclined to go forward often, Jones will have to pull the strings from the middle third with occasional help from Mac Allister. It remains to be seen how well he is able to do that on Saturday.