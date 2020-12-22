Two-goal Tammy Abraham makes case for Chelsea’s center-forward role

Chelsea’s huge summer outlay meant that Tammy Abraham was going to be restricted to peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge following the arrivals of some big-money signings.

The 23-year-old scored in the double figures last season. However, he started the current campaign playing second fiddle to Timo Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig.

With almost half of the season gone, it is Tammy Abraham who has staked a claim to lead the team’s attack. His form can no longer be ignored, as he often scores when given the opportunity.

There is keen competition for places in this Chelsea side. Tammy Abraham, Werner and Olivier Giroud are all currently vying for the center-forward role.

Tammy Abraham has scored more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season (5).



Two goals in two minutes for the striker. pic.twitter.com/ez399GoK1D — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Tammy Abraham nets 7th goal of the season against West Ham

Tammy Abraham has never quite been regarded as the man to lead the Blues long term. Based on his track record, Chelsea may be forced to give him a chance. On Monday, the young striker scored twice as Chelsea beat West Ham United 3-0 at home.

The Englishman’s form has forced Lampard to push Werner to the right-wing in order to accommodate him. Many have called for the German striker to be played as Chelsea’s No.9, but he hasn’t earned it yet.

Werner is a very good player, but he is yet to fully adapt to the English game. His wastefulness in front of goal cannot be ignored. He has now gone 10 games without a goal, which has caused his confidence to take a hit.

Werner’s downturn in form has coincided with the rise of Tammy Abraham, who is now Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League despite starting fewer games.

Advertisement

After Abraham's brace helped Chelsea sink West Ham, Lampard told Chelseafc.com:

“It’s good for his confidence clearly. You have to work for your goals and he worked for them today because he put a lot of effort in. I wanted him to be a handful and to have energy and move the backline, which he did."

“Oli Giroud has been doing it for us in his own way and scoring goals. It was a decision more (based on) on the opposition today to play Tammy. I was pleased with how he did.”