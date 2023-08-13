Two positives for Chelsea from their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their first Premier League match of the 2023-24 season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13. Axel Disasi equalized for the Blues in the 37th minute after Luis Diaz had put the visitors in front in the 18th minute.

It was also Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge of the Blues. He should be happy with his team's efforts on the day. It was a welcome point for them after their disastrous 2022-23 season, which saw them finish in the 12th position.

On that note, let us take a look at two positives Chelsea can take from the match.

#1 Chelsea's wing-backs played well

CFC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Blues were primarily dependent on their wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James to launch their attacks and they did not disappoint their manager. They started with a 3-4-3 that temporarily became 3-5-2 in the second half, with right winger Raheem Sterling switching to play alongside Nicolas Jackson upfront.

However, both Chilwell and James kept attacking through the flanks. James and Sterling combined very well through the right in the first half, as the former kept sending in crosses from the right flank. Chelsea's goal also resulted from a cross from the right by James.

Chilwell then combined well with Carney Chukwuemeka through the left in the second half to give Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk some torrid time. Chilwell spent most of his time on the pitch inside the opposition half and often played as a left-sided midfielder.

#2 Some youngsters showed good resolve

CFC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

There were some impressive performances from a few youngsters that should leave Pochettino relieved. Conor Gallagher came up with an exceptional defensive performance in a deeper holding role in the second half. Enzo Fernandez played a slightly advanced role and kept distributing the ball really well.

Jackson, the 22-year-old No. 9, impressed with his tenacity and his ability to hold on to the ball. With a little more luck, he would have found himself on the scoresheet. His physical strength and speed are assets that the Blues can bank upon this season. Chukwuemeka also came up with an improved performance in the second half after having an ordinary first half.

Then there was Disasi who scored on his Premier League debut. Levi Colwill also made his mark partnering the veteran Thiago Silva at the heart of Chelsea's defense and contending with the threat posed by Mohamed Salah. Overall, it was a satisfactory performance from the Chelsea youngsters in an entertaining match.