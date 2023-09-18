Chelsea could only manage a goalless draw against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their Premier League fixture on Sunday, September 17. Despite having had a relatively easy fixture list at the start of the season, the Blues are languishing in 14th place in the table with five points from five matches.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won only one out of their five league matches, which is not a good return even after taking into account their multiple injury problems. The Argentine tactician is in an unenviable position at the moment and it will take a massive recovery from his team to challenge for a top-four or even a top-six finish.

On that note, let us take a look at two reasons why the Blues dropped points against the Cherries:

#1. Lack of precision inside the opposition penalty box:

Poor finishing has plagued Chelsea since the start of the 2023-24 season and was on display against Bournemouth as well. Conor Gallagher missed a chance from a few yards out in the first half, which set the tone for the match.

For all his hold-up play, tenacity, and physical attributes, Nicolas Jackson does not seem to possess a striker's instinct or a deft touch inside the box. Raheem Sterling and Malo Gusto combined well down the right flank and the former cut inside a few times to play crosses into the Bournemouth box, but there was no one there to provide the finish. Sterling was, once again, Chelsea's most impressive player on Sunday.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, who started as the left winger in Chelsea's 4-3-3, had a few sporadic bursts and one of his runs earned Chelsea a free-kick, with which Sterling hit the woodwork. Cole Palmer replaced the Ukrainian winger in the second half and made a few runs through the inside-right channel, as Sterling shifted to the left flank. However, the Blues were unable to alter the scoreline.

#2. Lack of a couple of genuine No. 8's:

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea played in a 4-3-3 formation with Lesley Ugochukwu at the base of their midfield, with Enzo Fernandez and Gallagher operating as the two advanced midfielders. However, Fernandez, who is arguably Chelsea's best player, is most impactful as a deep-lying playmaker. Operating higher up the pitch, he did not make enough runs into the final third and looked more comfortable from deeper areas.

Gallagher did venture into the opposition penalty box on occasion, but Chelsea clearly lacked another attacking presence. In fact, their attack looked livelier after Ian Maatsen replaced Fernandez in the second half. Pochettino must find the right balance in midfield as quickly as possible.