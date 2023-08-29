Two reasons why Newcastle United are a dangerous team

Newcastle United have three points from three matches in the Premier League and currently occupy the 13th position in the league table. To a casual onlooker, it might seem like a very ordinary start to the season for the Magpies.

However, on closer introspection, one finds a thumping 5-1 win over Aston Villa and two narrow defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the strongest teams in the league.

The defeat against the Reds was a bitter pill to swallow for Newcastle, who let a one-goal advantage over ten-man Liverpool slip. Darwin Nunez scored a brace off the bench to complete a remarkable turnaround for the Reds.

In this article, we will take a look at why Newcastle are one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League:

#1. Potent front-three:

Newcastle have a lethal front-three in their 4-3-3 line-up in the form of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Miguel Almiron. Swedish international Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment.

Gordon and Almiron, on the other hand, tormented Liverpool last Sunday and it was only after Gordon’s substitution that the Reds were able to exert influence down their right flank.

Almiron has one of the better left foots in the league and has been consistently impressive since a sudden jump in output last season. He is also ably supported by Kieran Trippier’s overlapping runs through the right flank. Isak is comparatively new to the league, but can hold up the ball well and get into goal-scoring positions.

They also have good depth in the form of Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, who can influence proceedings from the bench.

#2. Solid midfield and defence:

Newcastle employ one of the best midfielders in the league at the base of their three-man midfield, Bruno Guimaraes. He is ably partnered by Joelinton and summer signing Sandro Tonali, who have both been quite impressive in the three matches this season.

Joelinton is a hard tackler and has good defensive skills, while Tonali passes well and can venture forward into the final third quite often.

Tonali also got on the scoresheet during his Premier League debut against Aston Villa and can provide a goal threat with his late runs into the box. Signed from AC Milan in a £60 million deal, the Italian midfielder seems tailor-made for the Premier League.

Arguably, Newcastle United's main strength comes from the solidity of their defense. They had the joint-best defensive record (alongside Manchester City) in the league last season, conceding only 33 goals.

They have a dependable centre-back pairing of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, flanked by the adventurous Kieran Trippier at right-back and commanding Dan Burn at left-back.

In Nick Pope, Newcastle also have one of the better goalkeepers in the league. Overall, Eddie Howe’s team can threaten any team in the league and can realistically aim for a top-four finish.