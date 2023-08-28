Liverpool pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday, August 27. Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute, but Darwin Nunez's second-half brace (81', 90+3') secured a memorable victory for the Reds.

With that result, Liverpool now have seven points from three matches and are fourth in the PL table, while Newcastle have three from three, having lost their last two matches.

A brief three-minute spell led to the Reds' doom in the first half. Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to control the ball, which led to Gordon's goal, and then captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a professional last-player foul on Alexander Isak.

While Nunez saved the day for the Reds this time around, there will certainly be question marks about Liverpool's performance against Newcastle. Here are two things that will concern Jurgen Klopp from the match:

#1. Liverpool full-backs being under constant pressure:

Aside from scoring the goal, Gordon tormented Alexander-Arnold with his runs from the left flank and the inside-left channel for the majority of his 72-minute stay on the pitch. The situation was hardly better on the opposite flank for the Reds, as Andrew Robertson was under constant pressure from the double threat of Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Almiron's left-footed shot hit the post in the 76th minute, which could have put the match beyond the Reds had it gone in. To make matters worse for the visitors, their midfielders predominantly stayed in the central areas and did not provide cover to their full-backs even after being reduced to 10 men.

#2. Their three-man midfield not doing enough:

The frailties in Liverpool's midfield were apparent once again, as new signing Wataru Endo failed to impress during his full debut in defensive midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai didn't do enough to win the ball back either. The Hungarian midfielder looked more comfortable playing as a forward in the second half after the changes were made, just as he did against Chelsea in their opening match. Only Alexis Mac Allister did his bit as a No. 8, stringing short passes together and helping the Reds retain possession in the middle third.

In comparison, Newcastle United midfielders Joelinton and Sandro Tonali bossed the midfield until both sides made substitutions in the second half.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott impressed after his introduction in the 58th minute, his interception in midfield led to the Reds' winner in second-half stoppage time. Elliott made an impact during his cameo against Chelsea as well, and should be in line for a starting berth in the team's upcoming matches.