Two things Arsenal should do to beat Everton in the Premier League on Sunday

Everton will take on Arsenal in a Premier League match at Goodison Park on Sunday, September 17. The Toffees are going through a tough phase at the moment, having lost three of their four matches so far. Hence, the pressure will on Sean Dyche’s men to earn at least a point from Sunday’s match.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fresh from their thrilling 3-1 win over Manchester United in their last game and will look to pile more misery on Everton. The Gunners have 10 points from four matches at the moment.

Anything less than three points is not going to satisfy Mikel Arteta, who will want to keep the pressure on table-toppers Manchester City.

On that note, let us take a look at two things Arsenal should do to earn a victory at Goodison Park:

#1. Strengthening the midfield by including Fabio Vieira:

Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s new signing from Chelsea, has had an underwhelming time for the Gunners so far and it remains to be seen whether he continues to start for them against the Toffees. Havertz has been made to play as a No. 8 in Arsenal’s 4-3-3, but has not performed in the new position.

In comparison, Vieira has impressed repeatedly as a substitute. He registered an assist and earned a penalty against Fulham after coming in from the bench.

He also played well against Manchester United and the Portuguese midfielder’s speed and adroit passing might earn him a place in Arsenal’s starting eleven. The final decision is this regard, however, is for Arteta to make.

#2. Switching the formation while in possession:

Jurrien Timber, another new signing who plays as a left-back, will miss the match against Everton owing to an injury. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who scored against England for Ukraine in a recent European qualifier should start as the left-back and continue to play in a hybrid role.

While Arsenal have possession, Zinchenko is expected to occupy a place in the central area as a holding midfielder. Hence, Arsenal’s formation should become 3-2-2-3 while in possession, with Zinchenko and Declan Rice playing the ball forward and allowing Martin Odegaard and Havertz (or Vieira, as the case may be) to venture forward with more freedom.

In addition to that, Arsenal will have the potent front-three comprising Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, who returned from injury and also scored against Manchester United. The Gunners, therefore, should prove to be a handful for Everton on the day.