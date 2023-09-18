Two things to watch for in Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United 

Bayern Munich will take on Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League Group A clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 20. The reigning Bundesliga champions, who are currently second in the league table after four matches, will begin their campaign with a seventh Champions League title in sight.

On the other hand, Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League table, having lost three of their five games this season. They suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Given the contrasting starts to the season for the two clubs, Bayern will be the favourites at home on Wednesday. However, Erik ten Hag’s team will be looking to make a turnaround from their disastrous start to the season with a statement win against the Bavarians.

On that note, let us take a look at two things to watch out for in the match:

#1. Manchester United might find Bayern Munich’s lethal attack too hot to handle:

Manchester United have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches while Bayern have scored 11 in their last four games, which looks like a recipe for disaster for the Red Devils.

The Bavarians have a lethal attacking unit comprising Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Thomas Muller. Gnabry and Sane should be able to put considerable pressure on United’s full-backs with their intelligent runs. They will also have a very dangerous Kingsley Coman on their bench.

Kane has scored four goals in five matches for his new club while former City winger Sane has scored thrice this season already. It remains to be seen what adjustments Erik ten Hag will make to deal with Bayern's threat. Sofyan Amrabat, who was signed on loan from Fiorentina this summer, could make his debut in Munich.

United's centre-backs, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, have struggled in recent matches and will have to be at their best to deal with Bayern's attack.

#2. The midfield battle will be the key:

As always, the battle in the midfield will go a long way in determining the fate of the match. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been shaky in defense for the Red Devils and will come up against the formidable duo of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

United will look to play long passes from the midfield to Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, with Bruno Fernandes roaming all over the pitch to help create chances. However, Thomas Muller might do the same for Bayern and the German’s superior big-match experience might tilt the scale in his favor.

United will depend a lot on Rashford to attack through the inside-left channel with his darting runs. It will be interesting to see how Bayern's right-back and right-sided centre-back deal with the threat posed by the Englishman.