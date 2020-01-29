Two ways Manchester United can line up with Bruno Fernandes in the XI

Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes

The nost convoluted transfer saga of the year seems to be reaching its conclusion as Bruno Fernandes is on the brink of becoming a Manchester United player this month.

The 25-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer which never materialised and the charismatic midfielder ended up staying at Sporting Lisbon, signing a new improved deal with the club.

The Red Devils reignited their interested in the Portuguese international to ramp up their options in midfield this month. However, their negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for the midfielder reached an impasse over the valuation of the player. While the Portuguese club wanted a few around €70 million for their talismanic captain, the Red Devils were not willing to go above €50 million. However, it seems like both sides have reached a compromise and the deal between the two clubs is close to being agreed.

Manchester United have just sent their official bid for Bruno Fernandes to Sporting! Talks are now on between the two clubs. His agents are now “confident”. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers



More details about Man Utd bid and Bruno’s contract ⏩ https://t.co/h7F70ML42d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is closing in on a move to #MUFC after a breakthrough was made in talks with Sporting. Final figures & personal terms remain. Fee believed to be €55m (£46.6m) + €10m (£8.5m) add-ons pic.twitter.com/kvUDkAANXh — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 28, 2020

Manchester United are short of options in the middle of the park and injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have added to their problems. With just two fit senior midfielders currently eligible for selection, bringing in reinforcements in midfield has become a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during this transfer window.

Fernandes, who scored 32 goals and provided another 18 assists last season, would be a terrific addition to United's midfield. The Portuguese will not only add a creative spark that they have been missing this season but will also chip in with goals on a regular basis. The 25-year-old can play across various positions in midfield, which will provide Solskjaer with the flexibility to set up his side in various formations. On that note, we take a look at the ways in which Manchester United can lineup with the Portuguese midfielder:

#1 As a number 10 in a 4-4-2 diamond formation:

Fernandes as an attacking midfielder in a 4-4-2 diamond

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the 4-4-2 diamond formation on several occasions in the past and could to bring it back once Fernandes arrives at Old Trafford. The midfielder's best return in front of goal has come while playing as an attacking midfielder and can be deployed behind the electrifying duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in this setup.

With the trio of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred behind him, the Portuguese will have the freedom and space to lurk near the opposition box and get in better goalscoring positions. This setup enables the Red Devils to play quick counter-attacking football by utilising the pace of Martial, Rashford and Fernandes and could be used against the better oppositions.

#2 As a number 8 in a 4-3-3 formation:

Fernandes deployed as a number 8 in a 4-3-3

Manchester United's best results and performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have come when playing in a 4-3-3 formation. This enables the Red Devils to play line-breaking passes more often and cut through teams who like to sit back and defend.

In this formation, Fernandes will be deployed as a number 8 alongside Paul Pogba, while Scott Mctominay sits behind the two in a more defensive role. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood will be tasked to spearhead United's attack. Both Pogba and Fernandes will be tasked to take up positions behind the opposition's midfield and drive at their defence as soon as they receive the ball. This will create a numerical superiority and help the Red Devils create better goalscoring opportunities.

