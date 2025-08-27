U Craiova vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

U Craiova and Istanbul Basaksehir will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Stadionul Ion Oblemenco.
The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a surprise 2-1 away win in the first leg in Turkey last week. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Alexandru Cicaldau's goal in first-half injury time. Carlos Mora doubled their lead just past the hour mark while Festy Ebosele stepped off the bench to pull one back for the home side late on.
Craiova followed up their continental victory with a 2-0 home win over Petrolul in the Romanian Superliga. Alexandru Cretu and Stefan Balaram scored in the final 15 minutes to help their side claim the win.
Basaksehir were not in domestic action over the weekend in preparation for this game. The winner of this tie will advance to the Conference League main stage, while the losers will be eliminated.
U Craiova vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Craiova have won eight of their last nine games across competitions (one loss).
- Four of Basaksehir's last five away games in the Conference League have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Craiova are unbeaten in all seven historical home games they have played in the Conference League (four wins).
- Basaksehir's loss last week ended their five-game unbeaten start to the season (three wins).
U Craiova vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction
Craiova have made a great start to the season and hold the aces as they aim to qualify for the main stage of the Conference League for the first time in their history. Their home form has been the driving force, having won all six home games they have played this term.
Basaksehir were the favorites in the first leg but would have been disappointed to have lost in front of their fans. They are winless in their last three games across competitions, having won their opening three games of the season.
This tie is still up for grabs and both sides will fancy their chances of advancing. Back the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: U Craiova 1-1 Basaksehir
U Craiova vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals