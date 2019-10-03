U.P. Yoddha Eye Playoffs As Home Leg Beckons

U.P. Yoddha Captain - Nitesh Kumar, CEO, GMR League Games - Col. Vinod Kumar Bisht; Head Coach, U.P. Yoddha - Jasveer Singh; Defender, U.P. Yoddha - Ashu Singh

U.P. Yoddha – the GMR Group owned Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchisee, today expressed confidence in sealing a third consecutive PKL playoffs spot, with their home leg getting underway from Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Greater Noida based Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The leg concludes on October 11, 2019, with all games scheduled to start from 7:30 PM onwards.

Tickets for these games would be available both on the ground, as well as online through Paytm Insider.

The Yoddha’s launched their home-leg in a glittering ceremony at a city hotel in Greater Noida which was attended by Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games Pvt. Ltd, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, U.P. Yoddha, along with players like their captain Nitesh Kumar and raider and defender Ashu.

Former cricketer, Member of Parliament and The Yoddha’s Brand Ambassador Gautam Gambhir would be present and lead the rendition of the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the leg.

U.P. Yoddha had a troubled start to their 7th PKL campaign, but made a scintillating comeback with 10 wins, that included seven in their last 10 games. They are now poised to face table toppers and neighbours Dabang Delhi in the opening game of the opening day of the Greater Noida leg. In the reverse home leg encounter between the two teams, The Yoddha’s Saturday visitors had the better of the exchanges with the score line reading 36-27 in favour of Delhi. The Yoddha would look forward to return the favour with a win over their neighbours.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Col. Vinod Kumar Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games, said, “We have had a good run and we are confident of continuing with the winning momentum and secure the much desired playoffs spot. I would like to congratulate the whole team including the coaching staff for their continued efforts that have ensured us good results and I would wish them luck ahead of our home leg. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish luck to all the other teams and hope all our fans get to experience some amazing competitive games.”

The young brigade of U.P. Yoddha has been the one to watch out for this season, with the likes of Sumit - the second best defender in the league and Surender Gill, now better known as the ‘do-or-die specialist’, catching the eye..

Speaking on behalf of the team captain Nitesh Kumar said, “We just want to play as a unit and ensure that we win each match. We have found the right combination and we just want to play our natural and fearless game and first ensure a playoff qualification for ourselves.”

Head Coach of U.P. Yoddha, Jasveer Singh further added, “We are taking the home leg as any other normal leg. Though, we have to play more games than what we play when on the road, I believe the local support from our fans will help us immensely. We have a very clear-cut approach; we want to go there with just one thing in our mind and that is to win. We want to back our strengths and stick to the game plan.”

U.P. Yoddha are currently placed sixth in the table with 58 points from 18 matches with 10 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the leg are available under four categories.

VIP A, B & C (weekend) - INR 1499 inclusive of taxes.

VIP A, B & C (weekend) - INR 1099 inclusive of taxes

North & South stand (all days)- INR 250 inclusive of taxes

West stand (all days)- INR 149 inclusive of taxes

Kabaddi Lovers who purchase the VIP tickets will also receive top quality hospitality including F&B.