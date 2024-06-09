UAE vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

The UAE host Bahrain at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with both sides already booking their place in the next round of the campaign. The former, who sit five points above their Gulf neighbors, have won Group H, while the Reds are the runners-up.

Ranked 67th in the world, the UAE have a 100% win record in the second round and will be looking to wrap things up with their record intact. The Sons of Zayed have been one of the most impressive sides of the round, blitzing their way to five wins from five and 15 points from a possible 15.

It all began with a thumping 4-0 win over Nepal, and co-incidentally, the Middle Eastern giants posted an identical result against the same opposition in their most recent outing, coming last Thursday.

Trending

Paulo Bento's side have simply been on fire, also quickly brushing aside their 2023 AFC Asian Cup disappointment. In the Qatar showpiece a few months back, the UAE were knocked out in the round of 16 by minnows Tajikistan on penalties, with the side also winning just once in three group matches.

On the other hand, Bahrain have ridden on the back of their stoic defense, which has conceded only twice in five games, both of which came against the UAE in a 2-0 loss on matchday two.

UAE vs Bahrain Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 clashes between the Gulf rivals, with the UAE winning on 15 occasions and losing in the fixture a close 11 times.

Only five games have ever ended in a draw between these nations, the most recent one of which came in January 2019 at the Asian Cup that year.

The Pearl Divers have kept a clean sheet in four of their five qualifiers, including in their last three.

The UAE are on a three-game winning run right now, scoring nine goals.

UAE vs Bahrain Prediction

Both sides have impressed in the second round of the qualifiers, but the UAE have simply been a class apart.

The Son of Zayed will be aiming to make it six wins from six, and there's no reason to believe that they can't achieve that.

Prediction: UAE 2-1 Bahrain

UAE vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: The UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes