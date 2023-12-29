UAE vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The UAE host Kyrgyzstan at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for an international friendly.

Both sides are set to compete in the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January and play two warm-up matches before kick-starting the tournament.

Semi-finalists in their last appearance, the UAE will be hoping to get one better this time around, or perhaps even go all the way as their form is solid right now.

The Sons of Zayed have won their last six games in a row and remain unbeaten in their last eight as Paulo Bento's side are among the strongest-looking teams in the tournament right now.

Bento has named a 31-man squad for a training camp to prepare for the cup, including prolific striker Ali Mabkhout, who has scored 84 goals in 113 appearances for the side.

Kyrgyzstan are only making their second appearance in the cup. Having made their tournament debut in 2019, the White Falcons secured a second consecutive berth in the finals after successfully navigating through their qualifying campaign.

However, the Central Asian side will have to up their game to make a telling impact in Qatar, as their form this calendar year hasn't been the best. In fact, out of 11 games, Kyrgyzstan have won just thrice, and lost seven times.

UAE vs Kyrgyzstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

UAE beat Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in the group stages of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to draw first blood.

The UAE have won their last six games in a row, four friendlies and two FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Kyrgyzstan have conceded four goals in a match twice in their last three outings: 4-3 loss vs Malaysia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and 4-1 loss vs Uzbekistan in a friendly.

UAE vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

The UAE are on a roll right now and will be eager to add more wind to their sails before heading to Qatar.

Kyrgyzstan, ranked 34 places below the UAE, lack the quality to match their opponents here and could be headed for another loss.

Prediction: UAE 2-1 Kyrgyzstan

UAE vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes