UCL 18-19: 3 reasons why PSG should be more embarrassed than Real Madrid

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.04K   //    07 Mar 2019, 23:56 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were both dumped out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage after suffering humiliating home defeats against Ajax and Manchester United respectively. Both home teams came into this game with a lead from the first leg and they both bottled it up in the second leg.

Real Madrid lost the second leg 1-4 in their own backyard after a breathtaking performance from a young Ajax side. The Dutch side was superior in every aspect and they literally bossed Madrid at their hallowed Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Dušan Tadić, the Serbian froward starred brilliantly for Ajax as he scored a stunner and provided two assists.

On the other hand, PSG gave up a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford, to lose 1-3 at the Parc des Princes which saw them out of the round of 16 for the third consecutive time. Marcus Rashford, the 21-year old English forward scored the all-important third away goal for the Red Devils in the stoppage time after a controversial VAR penalty decision.

Though it is a disaster for both clubs to go out from the Champions League at such an early stage, for PSG it is much more shameful.

#1 Three back-to-back failures in the round of 16 stage

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

PSG have now suffered three consecutive losses in the Champions League round of 16 for three consecutive years.

In 2017, they endured 6-5 aggregate loss against Barcelona on the famous La Remontada night. While last season, Real Madrid thrashed them 5-2 on aggregate. This season's exit was even worse.

On the other hand, Madrid won the competition in three successive years and four times in the last five years. Though the manner they got out this time is disappointing, one cannot forget the history they have in this competition.

PSG have failed to get past the quarter final stages for the last seven years and have never even won this competition.


1 / 2 NEXT
