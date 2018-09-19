Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UCL 2018/19: 4 reasons why PSG lost to Liverpool

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
4.19K   //    19 Sep 2018, 02:58 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool 3 - 2 PSG

A thrilling encounter between two giants European giants. The game at Anfield was filled with drama and passion. The Reds hosted Neymar and company at the Anfield today, and it was a sensational game of football.

Both teams failed to convert big chances, however, it was Liverpool who turned out to be more clinical than the visitors. Liverpool dominated the starting minutes, as Mbappe and Neymar were kept silent by the likes of Henderson and Milner, who were at any given point of time, ready for a tackle.

Except for the very first dribble of the game, Neymar failed to create any clear-cut goal-scoring chances till the halftime, though his airballs still had an impact on Liverpool's defense.

Well, the opening game for the Parisians didn't end up well for them. Here are 4 reasons why it happened.

#4 Liverpool's fullbacks were a constant threat

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
The youngster is a blessing for Liverpool

The likes of Robertson and Trent-Arnold were clearly causing severe problems to the PSG defenders. Their pin-point crosses were lethal, and as a result, it led to a goal.

Robertson's cross was converted by Sturridge, as his powerful header whizzed past Areola, while the Frenchman could only blink.

Well, Meunier had a great game too, as he was the first scorer for PSG, while Juan Bernat didn't have a convincing game, as the left back's careless foul led to a penalty, which was eventually converted by James Milner.

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
