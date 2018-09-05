Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League 2018/19: How Liverpool Can Exploit PSG's 3-4-3 Formation 

Inphase Mussel
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
05 Sep 2018, 15:18 IST

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Jurgen Klopp (Left) and Thomas Tuchel (Right)

Disclaimer: This article only shows how Liverpool can outclass PSG's 3 at the back formation, which Tuchel used in his Borussia Dortmund days, and recently used in a league match with Paris Saint-Germain this season.

PSG's three at the back formation

PSG's 3 at the back formation
PSG's 3 at the back formation

Thomas Tuchel has been seen playing his three at the back role since his Borussia Dortmund days. The past two matches we saw him experiment the 4-3-3 role in Ligue 1, but in this article we'll be analysing his favourite style of play: the three at the back formation. 

Tuchel used this formation against Angers SCO this season, and it gave him a comfortable 3-1 lead with three of PSG's attackers grabbing a goal. However, there were some flaws, and if Liverpool manage to read their strategy, they might well pull off an away victory.

How Liverpool can win the ball in midfield and turn them into lightning-fast counter-attacks

PSG's Collective Buildup
PSG's collective buildup

The defenders usually sit back in PSG, therefore they have to constantly hand over possession to the midfield so the defence can stick back and soak up pressure. But with this distance between the players, Klopp can benefit a lot, as his natural game is to press high, a tactic that he calls Gegenpressing.

As shown in the picture, with lightning speed of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah on either flank, it would be easy for them to convert the play into a counter-attack.

Target Rabiot

Rabiots tactical unawareness
Rabiot's tactical unawareness.

Rabiot is, for the most part, a great player, but he can lack tactical awareness at times. If Klopp manages to deploy a midfielder to press Rabiot, he could force him into areas where he blocks passing lanes to PSG's strikers.

In the image, you can see an example of where Rabiot is blocking a route to Mbappe.

Getting a defender and a midfielder to pressurise Neymar

Neymar coming short
Neymar coming short from his usual left-wing position to collect the ball

The ball doesn't circulate well along the field, so this forces Neymar to come short and collect it to create more chances. As studied, Neymar, when came short, had about 60 ball touches, out of which more than 50% were outside the final third against Angers SCO.

Klopp could let Milner/Wijnaldum and Robertson to take care of the left side, thus forcing Neymar to come back and make more passes backwards.

Try to get in behind through long balls

Man Marking
PSG using the man-marking makes an easy way of attacking via long balls.

In this picture, PSG is seen doing the man marking. In this instance, Mane and Salah could make runs, and long balls would easily favour the Reds in scoring goals faster without the midfielders having much to do. 

Soak the pressure out

PSG's Long Balls.
PSG's attacking attempt of long balls.

Knowing Cavani's critical abilities and Kylian Mbappe's pace, it will be a mistake for Klopp if he plays defenders on a high line. Soaking out the pressure and sitting near the box would be the best option to take, thus making the midfielders do some creative work and cancel out the long ball tactic from the match.

Cavani's Intelligence
How Cavani works out and gets into space using his intelligence.

Another reason to sit in the back is to escape from these situations. Cavani is brilliant and knows when to call the ball. Any mistake by the Liverpool defence (when they are high up the field) can result in a goal very quickly.


UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel
