UCL 2018/2019 : 5 talking points from matchday 5 of the group stage

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
613   //    29 Nov 2018, 06:36 IST

Real Madrid confirmed top spot in Group G
The Champions League returned after a three-week break, and as usual it offered lots of excitement, as well as some shock results.

It was the penultimate matchday of the group stage, and as such, some clubs such as Real Madrid, AS Roma, FC Porto among others booked their spot in the knockout round, while some captivating results in other venues means that some groups are still very open with qualification spots still available to more than one team.

The most exciting matchup undoubtedly came at the Rhein-Necker stadium, as Hoffenheim and Shakter Donetsk played out an enthralling five-goal thriller which had everything from red cards to a last minute winner.

With matchday 5 of the 2018/2019 UCL group stage having come to a conclusion, we highlight five talking points from it.

#5 Magical Messi to the rescue

Messi was in inspired form for Barcelona
Undoubtedly the greatest player in Barcelona’s history and arguably the greatest in all of football’s annals, the 31-year-old has long since established himself as a bonafide legend of the game, and Barcelona have been extremely blessed to have him within their ranks for the last decade and a half.

The Argentine record goalscorer picked up a shoulder injury late last month in a league match against Sevilla, and even though the Blaugrana largely coped well in his absence, it would have been hard to find a Barca supporter who was not genuinely pleased when he made an earlier comeback than projected.

Barcelona came into the match against PSV Eindhoven at the Phillips Stadium having already booked their spot in the next round, and with PSV already eliminated; the Dutch champions were not expected to pose much of a threat to their more established visitors.

However, going totally against everything the bookmakers predicted, the hosts seized the game by the scruff of the neck, imposing their game on the Spaniards, hassling Barcelona and forcing the otherwise clinical Barca players into uncharacteristic errors.

For 60 minutes, PSV were largely the better side, and had forced Ter Stegen into multiple saves, as well as hitting the post on a couple of occasions, and there was genuine belief among the home support that there was a genuine possibility of seeing their side register a first UCL win since 2015, never mind it coming against the almighty Barcelona.

However, with Lionel Messi, you always know not to count him out, as doing so would be at your own peril, and once again, he was on hand to showcase his brilliance and bail Barcelona out with a goal and assist.

The opening goal of the night came in alienish circumstances, as Messi picked up the ball on the edge of the box off a one-two with Dembele, but he had about four PSV players to contend with, but in typical Messi fashion, he found a way to deliver a masterclass, dillydallying across the PSV backline before unleashing a shot past Jeroen Zoet in the PSV goal from the tightest of spaces.

The goal was Messi’s 106th for Barcelona, making him the all-time record scorer for a single club in the UCL (Ronaldo scored 105 for Real Madrid), and just nine minutes later, he was at it again; this time delivering a pin-point cross into the box off a free kick from 25 yards out for Pique to get the faintest of touches onto and put Barcelona 2-0 up and ensure they top their Champions League group for a record breaking 20th time.

When Messi is in top form, Barcelona can expect to win all titles they contest for, and at this rate, they would fancy their chances of going all the way in Europe.

Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
