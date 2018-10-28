4 Reasons why Liverpool could win the Premier League this season

Klopp could be the man to lead Liverpool to a first ever Premier League title

After a convincing 4-1 victory over Cardiff at Anfield in the Premier League, Liverpool find themselves at the top of the Premier League with 26 points from 10 matches, marking their joint-best start to a Premier League season (along with the 2008-2009 season).

The Reds are unbeaten across this campaign and have a three-point advantage on Manchester City who don't play until Monday when they travel to Wembley to face fifth-paced Tottenham.

Liverpool were once the most dominant club in England, but have fallen from their previous highs, and are currently on a barren run of 28 years without a league title, with their last triumph in England's top club division coming way back in 1990.

There have been near misses in the intervening timeframe, and having lost belief in the direction the club was taking, the arrival of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield has restored the confidence of the fans and got The Kop believing once more.

Steady progress has been made over the last couple of seasons, and there are genuine reasons to believe this is the season where Liverpool could finally end their long wait for Premier League glory. Here are four reasons why Liverpool could triumph in the Premier League this season.

#4 Mo Salah seems to be getting back into form

Mo Salah was the architect of Cardiff's destruction

Everybody is by now familiar with Mo Salah's exploits for Liverpool last season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and breaking a plethora of records, and was deservedly named PFA, PWA, BBC and CAF Player of the Year, as well as winning the EPL Golden Boot and making a podium finish in the UEFA and FIFA Best awards.

The Egyptian's meteoric rise from ordinary to spectacular meant that skepticism was always expressed over him, and many believed he would fail to replicate last season's exceptional form.

True to many expectations, he struggled at the start of the season, and naysayers were quick to label him a one season wonder. His coach's belief in him never wavered though, and when Salah spearheaded Egypt's 4-1 trouncing of Eswatini in an African Cup of Nations qualifier where the 25-year-old scored directly from a corner, Klopp was quick to state that he was certain Salah would come back a renewed player.

The German tactician's words proved to be prophetic, as Salah has indeed returned rejuvenated. He has scored in all three of his fixtures since the international break, getting the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield, before getting a brace in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Crvena Zvezda which made him the fastest player in Liverpool's illustrious history to score 50 goals.

Against Cardiff, Salah was at his unplayable best, opening the scoring with barely ten minutes gone, and laying on a pair of assists for Mane and Shaqiri.

If Liverpool are to achieve anything worthwhile this season, then Salah would be central to their plans, and having started the season poorly, the Egyptian record goalscorer seems to be getting back into the form which saw him terrorize opposition defenses last season, and this could be a defining factor which would see The Reds lift the EPL title come May next year.

