UCL 2018/2019 - Real Madrid 2-1 Viktoria Plzen: Five Talking Points

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    24 Oct 2018, 07:11 IST

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G
Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

After enduring a poor run of form which saw them winless in five matches across all competitions, Real Madrid finally got back to winning ways courtesy a hard fought 2-1 victory over the Czech champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Goals from Benzema and Marcelo were enough to see off the threat from Plzen, and even though it was not the prettiest of victories, Julen Lopetegui would take it, as it eases some pressure off him, and would act as a morale booster heading into the decisive El Clasico clash with Barcelona.

The win took Los Blancos to six points, and they sit top of Group G on goal difference and are in prime position to make it to the round of 16 for the 22nd consecutive season.

The usual problems continued, as Real struggled to break down their less fancied visitors, and they would need to show some marked improvement if they are to come out of their clash with Barcelona with anything. Here are five talking points from their victory over Viktoria Plzen.

#5 Defensive issues still persist

Sergio Ramos has been poor for Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos has been poor for Real Madrid

It has long been established that Real Madrid has a very shaky defence, lacking the solidity at the back to shut out opponents.

Their open - counter-attacking style of play always means that they would be exposed at the back, and Real has gotten along all these while winning titles despite their porous defence thanks to their superior attack.

However, Ronaldo's departure has taken a huge chunk of goals out of the club, and with a paucity of goals, Real's defensive frailties have been brought into the limelight more than they would have liked.

Against Viktoria Plzen, the Los Blancos' backline was constantly exposed time and again, as Ramos and Varane struggled to gain a foothold or show command in marshalling Real Madrid's defence.

It was a thing of great shame to see the starting FIFPro centre-backs caught out of position continually by opposing strikers on a much significantly lower level than them.

Viktoria Plzen created enough chances to have gotten something from the game, and Real's saving grace was that their visitors were lethargic in front of goal and lacked the composure to make the right decisions in the final third.

The ease with which Viktoria Plzen tore apart the Real defence must have gotten Europe's bigger clubs licking their lips, knowing that the European champions are there for the taking.

Much of Real's success over the last few years has been fundamentally built on an efficient attack, without much thought for defensive solidity, making a mockery of the maxim that strong defences win titles, but with Real's attackers struggling in front of goal, they might begin to pay the price for their defensive frailty.

Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
