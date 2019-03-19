×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UCL 2019 Final: Will the Wanda Metropolitano host a Manchester derby or Ronaldo vs Messi?

Badal Pareek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
164   //    19 Mar 2019, 18:38 IST

UCL draw
UCL draw

This season's Champions Leaguehas already seen some spectacular matches on its way to the quarterfinals, which will take place next month. The quarterfinals will see Ajaxplay JuventusManchester Unitedplay BarcelonaManchester Cityplay Tottenham, and FC Portoplay Liverpool.

The defending champions of Europe, Real Madrid(for more than 1000 days) have already been shown the exit surprisingly by Ajax. Atletico Madridand PSGwere also shown the way out by Juventus and Manchester United respectively. Now it's up to the eight remaining teams to show if they have the goods required to lift the Champions League trophy.

With the road to the finals declared, there seems to be a possibility of a clash for the ages in this year's UCL final. The semifinals will see the winner of Juventus vs Ajax come up against the winner of Manchester City vs Tottenham and the winner of Barca vs United against the winner of Porto vs Liverpool.

This road to Wanda Metropolitano has a certain assurance written all over it, the assurance that there will be some absolute cracker matches for football fans all around the globe.


Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The world could witness a Manchester derby in the final this time around as both have good chances of progressing further. Manchester United have a tough task on their hands of defeating Barcelona but if they overcome this challenge they might just end up reaching the final. 

On the other hand, Manchester City are favorites to go past Tottenham only to find Ronaldo's Juventus in the semi's (who are expected to go past Ajax in the Q/F with ease), and if they somehow manage to defeat Ronaldo and co. then the world will have a Manchester derby as the UCL final.

The footballing world is always delighted to witness a Ronaldo vs Messi matchup, but ever since Ronaldo's Juve transfer, this epic clash could only happen in the Champions League. There remains the possibility of this year's final could see both great players come up against each other.


FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
Advertisement

Juventus and Barcelona are amongst the favourites, and been drawn on opposite sides of the means they could only meet in the final. If this happens, then the world will have the two best players up against each other in the best club competition that football has on offer.

This season seems to be the biggest rollercoaster ride for a football fanatic. From the Ronaldo transfer, Gianluigi Buffon leaving for PSG, Liverpool and Dortmund's shock title challenges in their leagues, shock exits in UCL round of 16 and great comebacks, it has been a great spectacle.

The best possible end to this season of club football would be a UEFA Champions League final that hosts either the red and blue of Manchester or see Ronaldo and Messi go up against each other.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi UCL Final Champions League Draws
Badal Pareek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: One Champions League record that Lionel Messi still holds ahead of the Portuguese superstar
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus star's performance against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
'Ronaldo's an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius,' says former Real Madrid manager
RELATED STORY
Twitter on fire as fans ignite Messi vs Ronaldo debate after both players starred in Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top performer from the second legs of the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho has called Messi and Ronaldo rivalry a bittersweet experience for them
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: Previewing all the quarterfinal matches 
RELATED STORY
UCL round of 16: 5 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us