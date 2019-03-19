UCL 2019 Final: Will the Wanda Metropolitano host a Manchester derby or Ronaldo vs Messi?

UCL draw

This season's Champions Leaguehas already seen some spectacular matches on its way to the quarterfinals, which will take place next month. The quarterfinals will see Ajaxplay Juventus, Manchester Unitedplay Barcelona, Manchester Cityplay Tottenham, and FC Portoplay Liverpool.

The defending champions of Europe, Real Madrid(for more than 1000 days) have already been shown the exit surprisingly by Ajax. Atletico Madridand PSGwere also shown the way out by Juventus and Manchester United respectively. Now it's up to the eight remaining teams to show if they have the goods required to lift the Champions League trophy.

With the road to the finals declared, there seems to be a possibility of a clash for the ages in this year's UCL final. The semifinals will see the winner of Juventus vs Ajax come up against the winner of Manchester City vs Tottenham and the winner of Barca vs United against the winner of Porto vs Liverpool.

This road to Wanda Metropolitano has a certain assurance written all over it, the assurance that there will be some absolute cracker matches for football fans all around the globe.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The world could witness a Manchester derby in the final this time around as both have good chances of progressing further. Manchester United have a tough task on their hands of defeating Barcelona but if they overcome this challenge they might just end up reaching the final.

On the other hand, Manchester City are favorites to go past Tottenham only to find Ronaldo's Juventus in the semi's (who are expected to go past Ajax in the Q/F with ease), and if they somehow manage to defeat Ronaldo and co. then the world will have a Manchester derby as the UCL final.

The footballing world is always delighted to witness a Ronaldo vs Messi matchup, but ever since Ronaldo's Juve transfer, this epic clash could only happen in the Champions League. There remains the possibility of this year's final could see both great players come up against each other.

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

Juventus and Barcelona are amongst the favourites, and been drawn on opposite sides of the means they could only meet in the final. If this happens, then the world will have the two best players up against each other in the best club competition that football has on offer.

This season seems to be the biggest rollercoaster ride for a football fanatic. From the Ronaldo transfer, Gianluigi Buffon leaving for PSG, Liverpool and Dortmund's shock title challenges in their leagues, shock exits in UCL round of 16 and great comebacks, it has been a great spectacle.

The best possible end to this season of club football would be a UEFA Champions League final that hosts either the red and blue of Manchester or see Ronaldo and Messi go up against each other.

