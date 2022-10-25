4 fringe players Graham Potter should start for Chelsea against RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea will take on UEFA Champions League opponents Red Bull Salzburg in a keenly contested group E clash later today (October 25).

A win for either side will automatically guarantee them a place in the next stage of the competition, with a game to spare.

The Blues, however, head into the encounter at the top of their group with seven points after four games. Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, are in second with six points.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter could use the away fixture to hand minutes to some fringe players in his squad.

Likely starts for Pulisic, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja and Havertz I reckon. Graham Potter said he will use the players that didn’t play much today on Tuesday in the champions league. ( @ChelseaFC Likely starts for Pulisic, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja and Havertz I reckon. Graham Potter said he will use the players that didn’t play much today on Tuesday in the champions league. (@ChelseaFC) Likely starts for Pulisic, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja and Havertz I reckon. https://t.co/wce2rp0VEP

The Blues have a well congested set of fixtures which will see them play four games in the next 12 days. As such, there is a big need for squad rotation in a bid to avoid player fatigue or unwanted injuries.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four fringe players who could be handed rare starts against Salzburg.

#4 Edouard Mendy

Mendy's last appearance for Chelsea came against West Ham United

The recent resurgence of Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has relegated Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a lengthy spell on the bench.

Mendy has failed to start in goal for the Blues since their 2-1 home win against West Ham United in September. He was initially injured but has since been dropped from the starting XI for Chelsea's last nine games in all competitions.

Kepa has made the most of the opportunity being given to him recently. He has since kept five clean sheets in the last six games in all competitions for the west London club.

Ahead of the game against Red Bull Salzburg, Mendy could get his first start under Potter, as the English tactician could field a much-changed starting XI.

#3 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Another player who could be handed a rare start by Potter against Salzburg later today is English midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 22-year-old hasn't been able to nail down regular minutes at Stamford Bridge this season since returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher has only started five games for the Blues so far, while playing an overall total of 384 minutes in all competitions.

He has, however, impressed when been called upon, scoring a sublime goal in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

#2 Armando Broja

Broja has scored one goal for Chelsea this season

The young Chelsea striker could also be in contention to lead the attack for Potter's team against Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Broja has so far started just one game for the Blues this season, which came in a disappointing 0-0 draw away to Brentford.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just 257 minutes of football action. However, he has been impressive coming off the bench for the Blues and scored in the league against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starting against Manchester United over the weekend, he could be handed a deserved break against Salzburg. Broja could be the man to take his spot.

#1 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has started just one game for Chelsea this season

It hasn't been the best start to the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign for Morocco international Hakim Ziyech. The winger has struggled for game time at Chelsea.

He has been limited to just 177 minutes of football action across all competitions, the third-fewest by any Blues player this season.

Ziyech's only start for Chelsea so far has come in the club's 1-0 away defeat to Dinamo Zagreb back in September. He has only made one substitute appearance under Potter since becoming the Blues' head coach.

Should there be a need for much rotation against Salzburg later today, Ziyech could as well be in contention for a rare start.

