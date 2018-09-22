Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UCL Fantasy League (2018-19): Top five forward picks

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
22 Sep 2018, 17:11 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw

A team with a great striker who can score and assist is always a bonus for the whole team and can change the game at any minute. They are the ones who can make or break the team, and that is why they always the ones who hog the limelight.

The UEFA Champions League has started and with it, the UCL fantasy league, for the fan, has also commenced. In the first match of the group stages, we see the likes of Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi scoring goals for their team and bringing joy to many UCL fantasy users across the world.

So in the fantasy league, more goals translate into more points, and so is the chance of winning. So choosing your forwards in the team is always crucial and they need to be at their best form in order to earn more points. Another thing to be kept in mind while selecting forwards is their support case i.e their fellow players. A striker is only as good as the service he is getting and with good service, expect the forward to score a bucket load of goals.

Thus, the top five picks for forwards for 2018-19 UEFA Fantasy champions league are

5. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)


Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Kylian Mbappé

The young sensation for Paris Saint-German is one of the forwards who can score goals consistently. His recent performances in the World cup shows that even in big Competition he can always find the net. The teenager's performances for France earned him rave reviews and he has almost all of his career ahead of him.

The 19 years old has the ability to play with both of his feet and anywhere across the forward line. He can easily cut through any defense and score goals or create chances for the team. Kylian Mbappe's price is €10 m in the fantasy league, and he is one of the forward to watch out for Paris Saint-German. Moreover, he is surrounded by world-class players in the form of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, and Angel Di Maria.

Paris Saint-German is up against Napoli in the second match after their group stages opening game defeat at the hand of Liverpool and there is no doubt that Thomas Tuchel's men will be raring to go.


Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
