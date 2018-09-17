UCL Fantasy League: 5 Players to watch out for

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 386 // 17 Sep 2018, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Coutinho will be an essential part for Barcelona in the UCL

The Fantasy League is a game in which you get to choose 15 players in a 100 million budget. You get points for their performances in real life. You need to be wise enough to select the right players who would perform for your team and let you take the crown with points. However, it would be tough to predict who would perform at what time but still it would be essential to make a note of players who are consistently performing for the respective teams they are playing.

Disclaimer:- This Slideshow will not include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as they remain one of the most unpredictable players. You choose them on your instincts.

Robert Lewandowski

FC Bayern Muenchen And Paulaner Photo Session

Robert Lewandowski remains one of the most crucial elements of Bayern Munich and all the fantasy teams. Bayern Munich drew Ajax, Athens, and Benefica for the Champions League group stage. They are heavy favorites to top the group despite having injury issues with the team. Lewandowski is always goal-scoring prone whether it be a strong side or a lower side. He should be a part of your team because Bayern Munich has favorable fixtures and Lewandowski could smash it all on the net knowing the current form of Robert Lewandowski.

1 / 5 NEXT