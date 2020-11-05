Frank Lampard's Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory at home, courtesy of a first-half brace from Timo Werner brace and a Tammy Abraham goal in the second forty-five minutes. The visitors Rennes put on a gritty display, but never looked like scoring, especially after being reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute.

We discuss five talking points from the game:

#5. Eduardo Camavinga's absence hurt Rennes badly

Rennes' teen sensation Eduardo Camavinga is an exciting prospect. Often compared to national teammate Paul Pogba for his skillful dribbling and slick passing, the attacking midfielder's creativity is exactly what the Champions League debutants lacked in midfield. Although they were gritty on the night, even after being reduced to 10 men, Camavinga's flair was sorely missed in the away fixture.

#4. Lampard needs to be wary of fatigue factor

Ben Chilwell has started every game since the 30th of September

In the opening exchanges, it was the visitors who were sharper in possession and showed more energy off the ball. Chelsea did try to employ a high press, but that didn't last for too long. Julian Stephen's charges won the majority of aerial duels and were certainly difficult to break down. At this point, Chelsea's overloaded schedule is a major concern for Frank Lampard. The debate around the sheer number of games played per week continues.

The toll of Chelsea's crowded fixture list was evident, with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Timo Werner, and Tammy Abraham all looking sluggish early on. Although they did get the job done, Lampard needs to protect his players to avoid injuries. With crunch league games approaching, the young manager has no choice but to rotate his squad.