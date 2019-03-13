×
UCL Round of 16: Barcelona v Lyon predicted line-ups, injury news, suspensions list and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
227   //    13 Mar 2019, 17:06 IST

Will Barcelona be the next major upset in the unpredictable Champions League round of 16?
Will Barcelona be the next major upset in the unpredictable Champions League round of 16?

Barcelona host Olympique Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 fixture at the Camp Nou as the Blaugrana look to progress to the next round and join the likes of Manchester United, and Juventus amongst others.

The Blaugrana had a tough time in France last time around as Lyon kept the Blaugrana attack at bay and restricted their opponents to a 0-0 draw. Barcelona, though have been in very devastating form at home this season and will be looking to go into the next round of the Champions League with a win.

Team News

Barcelona

Coutinho was subjected to jeering from the home fans in their last match
Coutinho was subjected to jeering from the home fans in their last match

Barcelona will be without the services of defender Thomas Vermaelen and midfielders Rafinha and Jean-Clair Todibo with the trio out with injury. French winger Ousmane Dembele is a major doubt for the fixture with a thigh problem.

Samuel Umtiti will be returning and is set to play his former club for the first time since his departure.

Coutinho is expected to be in the starting lineup after being jeered off by the home fans after the Blaugrana's victory against Rayo Vallecano in the last gameweek, while Malcolm is another option to replace Dembele.

Suspended: none

Injury: Thomas Vermaelen, Rafinha, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ousmane Dembele (doubtful)

Olympique Lyon

Nabil Fekir returns back from suspension
Nabil Fekir returns back from suspension

Bruno Genesio will be without the service of central defender Marcelo and teenager Amine Gouiri with the duo out with injury. The French club will be buoyed by the return of influential winger Nabil Fekir after the French winger missed the first leg due to suspension.

Suspended: none

Injury: Marcelo, Amine Gouiri

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona(4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Roberto, Rakitic, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez

Lyon (4-2-3-1): Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy; Ndombele, Aouar; Traore, Depay, Fekir; Dembele

